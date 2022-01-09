Kathy Hilton says learning about Paris Hilton’s abuse in This is Paris doc left her ‘devastated’

Kathy Hilton was “devastated” after watching her daughter’s documentary. Pic credit: Bravo

After a standout first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy Hilton became an RHOBH treasure.

She is Kyle Richards’ sister, but her claim to fame is being the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton.

With that came many tough decisions, some of which are haunting her to this day.

Kathy Hilton is ‘devastated’ after seeing This is Paris

It’s been over a year since Paris Hilton’s documentary, This is Paris, debuted. Kathy Hilton didn’t watch it when it came out and revealed that she didn’t think she could handle it after seeing the promos and clips.

That all changed when Paris voiced how important it was for her to watch.

Following the viewing of This is Paris, Kathy talked to Page Six about the experience and how it affected her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend said, “I’m not one of those people, ‘Oh this is about me’ — it’s not about me. But yeah, it really was so devastating. … For her to keep that in for 20 years …”

She revealed that Paris was in boarding school because she wanted to protect her daughter. Kathy said, “She was living in New York. She was sneaking out and sometimes didn’t come back home for three days, not going to school. So we put her in this boarding school, in this one, in this one. Gotta keep her away from the city and all these predators and people that wanted her to model.”

Kathy Hilton and RHOBH

When Kathy Hilton joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 11, viewers immediately fell in love with her. She was hysterical, and the scenes where she was over the top made everyone want to tune in.

There was some concern she wouldn’t return for Season 12 after rumors about money and negotiating for a more significant payday.

She has finally signed on to continue in the friend role for Season 12, and filming is currently underway. Kathy’s appearance will help draw in viewers, and her quirky and off-the-wall compliments any scene.

A lot is slated to take place this season on RHOBH, including the break-in at Dorit Kemsley’s house, PK’s DUI, Erika Jayne’s continued drama, and possibly some sister moments from Kyle and Kathy as their children grow up and move on to their own families.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.