Katelyn Nakatsu gushes over Jedidiah Duggar, calls him the ‘most amazing husband’

Katelyn Nakatsu is celebrating her husband’s 26th birthday.

Jedidiah Duggar and Jeremiah Duggar, the second set of fraternal Duggar twins, celebrated their birthday on December 30.

While there was some hope that Katey would welcome the twin girls she is carrying on Jed and Jer’s birthday, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Instead, on her newly created solo Instagram account, the Duggar wife shared a collage of photos of the couple with a tribute to her “amazing” husband.

The couple has been married since April 2021 and have a little boy and a little girl.

Their family will go from four to six once the twins are born.

Katelyn Nakatsu gushes over Jedidiah Duggar

Katelyn Nakatsu shared a video collage on Instagram of herself and Jedidiah Duggar, along with their two children.

The video collage was set to Tim McGraw’s song, My Best Friend.

She captioned the share, “Truly I don’t know where I’d be without you here with me! You’re more than my best friend, and I thank God everyday for letting me be your wife!! You have caused me to grow and mature in ways I never knew I needed. And you daily make me feel so special and valued. Happy birthday to the most amazing husband and friend I could ever ask for ❤️ I love you more than words can say 🥰.”

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu talk about welcoming twins

Earlier this month, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu had a Q&A session about questions they received from their followers.

They revealed that they aren’t sure whether their twins are identical or fraternal, but they are in two separate sacs. There is a decent probability they could be identical and they would have to have their DNA tested if they suspect that was the case. Jed and his twin, Jeremiah, are fraternal twins.

Katey revealed the couple will have plenty of help when the twins arrive. Her mom and sister live nearby, and the Duggars are also close. Plenty of aunts will want to help with the girls and give mom time to breathe after welcoming them.

She plans to have a vaginal delivery, as both heads are down. Katey wants to avoid a C-section, but if it’s necessary, she will go through with it. However, they are hoping that things will go smoothly.

The twins are officially due January 19, but Katey likely won’t make it that far. We suspect she will welcome them in the coming days, making them the first Duggar grandchildren born in 2025.

