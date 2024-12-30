How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2024?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had 19 children before all was said and done.

Their births spanned two decades, leaving a considerable age gap between their firstborn, Josh Duggar, and the family’s baby, Josie Duggar.

As their children have grown up and begun having families of their own, Jim Bob and Michelle’s number of grandchildren has surpassed their number of children and almost doubled.

Josh and Anna Duggar were the first to welcome a baby, with Mackynzie being the first Duggar grandchild. She is close in age to Jordyn-Grace and Josie, and they have grown up more like sisters than two aunts and their niece.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were the next to start a family, with Israel being their first child.

From there, more and more children were added in droves.

How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle have?

When writing this, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 33 grandchildren.

Josh and Anna have seven children and will unlikely move beyond that with Josh behind bars.

Jill and Derick have three children — all boys.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have five children; their littlest recently celebrated his first birthday.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have two daughters and are expecting their third child.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have three little ones.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have four children — two boys and two girls.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have three children, with Bella being the only one known publicly.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have a boy and a girl together, and twins are on the way.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have two daughters, with a third in 2025.

Earlier this month, Jed and Katey revealed that the twins would be 34 and 35 for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

We think that Joy-Anna’s daughter, Annabell, and Jill’s daughter, Isla, may be in the count despite not being Earthside. That would bring the total to 31 grandchildren plus the two angel babies, hitting 33, as Jed and Katey mentioned.

More Duggar grandchildren are coming in 2025

Jed and Katey could welcome their twin daughters at any point now. They will be the first Duggar grandchildren born in 2025 or the last born in 2024.

Jinger is due in March, and she and Jeremy have yet to reveal their third child’s gender.

Jeremiah and Hannah just announced their third pregnancy, and they have already revealed that it will be another little girl for the couple.

We suspect more babies will come in 2025, especially with Jana Duggar being a newlywed and Jason Duggar marrying Maddie Grace.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.