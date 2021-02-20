Kate Plus 8 star sells home for $1.1 million

Kate Gosselin, of TLC’s Kate Plus 8, sold her family’s home for $1.085 million. Pic credit: TLC

Kate Gosselin, star of TLC’s Kate Plus 8, sold the family’s massive six-bedroom five and two-half bath home in Pennsylvania for $1.085 million.

The 6,295 square foot home was listed for sale in October 2020 for $1.299 million. Kate and her then-husband, Jon Gosselin, purchased the home in 2008 for $1.12 million, a year before divorcing. They sold the house at a loss.

The beautiful home in Wernersville, PA was built in 1997 and sits on a beautiful, secluded property spanning 23.88 acres. You can view the sprawling estate here.

The home has a concrete in-ground pool, a detached three-car garage with an upstairs guest apartment, solar panels, a stunning chef’s kitchen with three ovens and two dishwashers, a finished basement with a game room, a laundry room with two washers and dryers (to accommodate a family with eight kids), a three-stall horse barn, ten fenced acres for horses to run, an 850 square foot deck with an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, and a spiral staircase leading to a saltwater pool with a twisting water slide.

Audiences first met the Gosselin’s in 2007

Kate shot up to fame in 2007 while starring in Kate Plus 8 (formerly Jon & Kate Plus 8) with her ex-husband, Jon, and their eight children. The show originally aired as a documentary on Discovery Health Channel for two seasons before moving to TLC.

They caught the attention of TV producers when Kate was pregnant with sextuplets. The family’s lives were followed by cameras three days per week.

Kate and Jon already had fraternal twin daughters, and when they decided to expand their family even more, fertility treatments were responsible for Kate becoming pregnant with six babies.

Kate and Jon share eight children: twins Mady and Cara (aged 20), and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel (aged 16).

Kate and Jon Gosselin have a rocky history

The show lasted until 2011 and Jon left the show in 2009 when Kate filed for divorce from Jon amid rumors of an affair between Jon and a school teacher. They have a rocky history, including alleged affairs, custody battles, and more.

After the couple’s divorce, Jon no longer wanted his children to be on TLC. A breach of contract ensued, Jon counter-sued, and a settlement was reached a year later.

After the divorce, Kate and Jon were granted shared physical custody of their eight kids, with Kate being awarded full legal custody. The former couple fought on and off for years about the children wanting to visit Jon.

In 2016, Kate claimed that one of their sextuplets, Collin, was suffering from unspecified behavioral issues. Jon filed for full custody of Collin and won the case in 2018.

Kate later tried her hand at dating on a short-lived show entitled Kate Plus Date on TLC. Kate has been mostly quiet on social media since the dating show was canceled for low ratings. Jon posts occasionally, mostly of himself and girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and his two children who live with him, Collin and Hannah.

Kate Plus 8 is on hiatus on TLC.