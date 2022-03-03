Kate Chastain reveals who from Below Deck franchise she would shag, marry, and kill

Kate got real about her dating life and the Below Deck men on a recent podcast interview. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain has revealed who she would shag, marry, and kill from the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are filled with crew members fans love to adore and love to hate on too. Although she was on Below Deck for six seasons, Kate has become a fan of all three yachting shows.

Like all Below Deck fans, Kate has strong opinions about crew members, new and old. The blonde beauty never holds back her thoughts, and her latest interview is no exception.

Kate Chastain reveals who from Below Deck franchise she would shag and marry

Kate helped Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore launch their new podcast Beneath the Surface with Daisy and Alli.

The three ladies dished on Daisy’s return for Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They also discussed those infamous confessional interviews and have quite a difference of opinion on them.

As the podcast was coming to a close, Alli asked Kate to play marry, shag, and kill out of anyone from the Below Deck shows. Those who watch Daisy and Alli’s Pita Party Instagram series with pal Dani Soares know Alli loves to play the marry, shag, kill game.

Kate was totally on board with the game, kicking it off by revealing she would shag Colin MacRae. It turns out the Galley Talk star finds him very attractive and manly.

“I watched his YouTube video on what is it, Parlay Revival? And he’s just a surfer who was so my type. And I’ve now gone out of the surfing world, but he’s just so great. He’s a real f*****g man. But also, his girlfriend is smoking hot, and they match, so definitely shag him,” Kate explained.

Next up, Kate opened up about who she would marry, and it’s another Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member.

“This is going to be a little weird. I feel like Captain Glenn would be a really good husband,” she gushed. “It was last season when you guys hit the dock, and he’s usually so nice and Canadian. And he’s so nice. It shows how f****d up my tastes are. When he hit the dock, and he got mad, He was like, ‘What the –!’ I was like, ‘Glenn! Whoa!’ And I think he’s lovely.”

Who from the Below Deck family would Kate kill?

Kate chose chef Leon Walker as the Below Deck crew member she would kill. She revealed there was so much more to him than Below Deck fans saw during Season 3.

For example, chef Leon put honey in Kate’s bed, but the footage never made it into an episode. The former chief stew admitted that Leon really did want to kill her, so she chose him as a self-defense move.

Kate Chastain from Below Deck has spilled the tea on who she would marry, shag, or kill in the hit franchise. It’s the latest juicy tidbit from Kate, who also set the record straight on whether she will ever join The Real Housewives series.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht currently airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.