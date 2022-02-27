Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members reveal what they hated most about filming the show￼

Filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht is fun but it isn’t easy. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members have revealed what they hated most about filming the hit Bravo show.

Over the ten years that the Below Deck franchise has been airing, fans have learned a few filming secrets from cast members. Last week, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain spilled a strict rule that crew members cannot break during filming.

Now, Daisy Kelliher and Alli Dore are spilling the worst part of filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht. It’s not the drunk guests or long hours either.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars reveal what they hated most about filming the show

Alli and Daisy just launched their new podcast Beneath the Surface with Daisy & Alli. Their first guest was Kate, and the three got talking about those confessional interviews crew members have to do each season.

It turns out Daisy and Alli are not big fans of doing those pick-up interviews.

“They were torture. It was the lights, the interrogation surroundings. I hated them,” Alli expressed.

Daisy echoed, not liking them but went a little further, explaining why she isn’t a fan of the confessionals.

“We’re hungover because we do them all the time when we’re hungover, and I don’t think I’m funny, so I’m just saying s**t,” Daisy shared.

Did Kate agree with Daisy and Alli about the confessional interviews on Below Deck?

The confessional interviews became one hot topic on the Beneath the Surface podcast.

Kate didn’t quite view those confessional interviews the same way as Alli and Daisy. The Below Deck OG chief stew loved doing them.

“The reason I like the green-screen interviews is because you get hair and makeup done, then you get to drink champagne and talk s**t about people. I have been training for that for my entire life,” Kate chuckled.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae and Below Deck Mediterranean alum, Alex Radcliffe discussed the interviews last year. They spilled that the alcohol flows during those confessionals.

Alex and Colin had quite a few stories of being drunk while speaking to producers in the interviews. The producers love it because the alcohol loosens up the crew, and more juicy details get spilled.

Alli Dore and Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht hate doing those personal interviews on the show. While Alli’s days of doing the confessionals are over, Daisy is still doing them. The chief stew’s back for Season 3 of the sailing show, which has only just begun.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.