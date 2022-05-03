Karen Landry rocks form-fitting black and white ensemble at Woody and Amani’s babyshower

Married at First Sight Season 11 star, Karen Landry is excited for Woody and Amani’s baby. Pic credit: Lifetime

Woody and Amani Randall’s baby shower brought out some familiar faces within the MAFS franchise.

Karen Landry, Amani and Woody’s MAFS Season 11 costar, was one of the stars in attendance, along with her husband, Miles Williams.

Karen shared her low-cut and skin-tight baby shower outfit with friends and followers.

Karen Landry-Williams celebrates Woody and Amani at NOLA baby shower

Karen Landry-Williams took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her posing with Miles Williams in their baby shower attire.

The couple leaned into one another while wearing dark sunglasses outdoors.

Karen flaunted her physique in a black top with a low v-neck and skintight white pants. Karen completed the look with a pair of high heels.

Meanwhile, Karen’s MAFS husband Miles wore all-black and paired the look with converse and a chain necklace.

Pic credit: @k.lan1/Instagram

Karen also shared a sweet photo of Woody and Amani at the shower.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Woody and Amani continued to prove their great sense of fashion, with Amani glowing in a flowy black dress and Woody cradling Amani’s stomach in a bright yellow suit with a black shirt underneath.

Karen wrote a message that expressed her excitement for Woody and Amani’s child.

The MAFS star wrote, “Can’t wait to meet lil baby! ! ! Glad we got to celebrate with y’all.”

Pic credit: @k.lan1/Instagram

Woody and Amani give ‘popping bottles’ a new meaning at NOLA shower

Woody Randall shared a video highlighting the decor and festivities at his and Amani’s final stop on their baby shower tour.

Amani and Woody’s previous showers included teddy bears and travel decor, but their NOLA shower was all about ‘popping bottles.’

The party featured a black and yellow color scheme and a baby bottle ice sculpture.

Woody’s video showed off the dessert table, the ice sculpture, the fun with guests, and snapshots of Woody and Amani dancing and living it up with their Louisiana loved ones.

Woody captioned the post, “Popping 🍼 took a whole new meaning! Final stop on the Baby Shower Tour: New Orleans! Just want to stop and say thank you to the team of folks supporting the baby shower; we really and truly appreciate it. We feel so loved, cherished and exited to bring this bundle of joy into the village. Well, that’s a wrap for the baby showers. Now, it’s time to move and get ready for the little one.”

MAFS fans and MAFS stars are all eager to welcome Woody and Amani’s child into the world.

Amani is expected to give birth in June, and their child will have lots of love and support from the MAFS family, including Karen, Miles, and Henry Rodriguez, who all attended the NOLA shower.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.