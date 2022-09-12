Karen Huger reunites with stunning daughter Rayvin Huger for New York Fashion Week

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is attending New York Fashion Week with her daughter, Rayvin Huger. Pic credit: @officialkarenhuger/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger reunited with her jet-setting daughter Rayvin Huger.

Karen shared the mother-daughter moment with her 494k Instagram followers Monday.

The ladies smiled as they took in a fashion show with the masses.

Fans met Rayvin during Season 1 of RHOP, as the daughter of Karen and Ray Huger was preparing to go to college. Rayvin later obtained a graduate degree, much to the delight of Ray and Karen.

Yesterday, the proud momma reunited in New York for NYFW with her only daughter. Karen looked gorgeous in a blue wrap dress and a silver clutch. She rocked her light brown hair in long, tight curls with a side part.

Rayvin wore a tight black dress with a floor-length hem. The gown featured a halterneck that wrapped around the bodice. She carried a red patent leather by Chanel with a gold chain. Her shoulder-length dark hair featured loose curls at the ends.

Karen’s caption read, “Proud Mommy moment with my daughter @rayvinhuger ❤️ @badgleymischka #nyfw #rhop.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Karen Huger is at the center of Season 7 drama

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 will have a lot of drama, thanks partly to The Grande Dame, Karen Huger.

Season 1 OG Charrisse Jordan returns to Potomac as an official “friend of” for Season 7. The champagne lover doesn’t come empty-handed– she comes with hot tea about Karen and Ray’s marriage.

The trailer shows Charrisse suggesting she has inside information about infidelity in Karen and Ray’s relationship. Fans of the show may remember that Charrisse previously alleged Karen was cheating on Ray with a man she called “blue eyes.”

As expected, Karen doesn’t react well to the accusation, and the trailer features her standing up and warning the table about messing with her marriage.

Gizelle Bryant says Karen Huger brings it in Season 7

In late July, Gizelle Bryant appeared on her Reasonably Shady podcast with Robyn Dixon.

Gizelle said that fans would see a different Karen in Season 7.

Gizelle said, “She [Karen] was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”

Gizelle continued, “I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for Season 7, Andy don’t fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premieres October 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.