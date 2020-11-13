Karen Huger admits reality TV helped her marriage, after troubled relationship with husband Ray plays out on RHOP

Karen Huger is opening up even more about her past marital woes with her husband, Ray Huger.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star admitted that having to film the show while going through their issues may have actually been helpful.

It’s certainly not something you hear a lot of reality TV stars admitting to. As a matter of fact, many of them have blamed reality TV for their relationships’ demise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But Huger is saying the cameras worked in her favor.

Karen talks marriage woes

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen let some secrets spill about her 24-year marriage to husband Ray.

The grande dame had a little too much to drink and revealed they were having issues. She also confessed to paying off his IRS debt – an issue that played out in Season 4.

However, Karen’s marriage issues were not a secret as she openly admitted on the show they were going through hard times.

We witnessed an intense therapy session between the couple, where Ray could not definitively answer whether he still loved his wife.

It seems that things have improved since we last saw them, but the La’Dame fragrance founder admits it’s a work in progress. And she says that it was not hard sharing the trials of her marriage on RHOP.

“It wasn’t hard because what I had signed up for was called reality TV,” Karen said during a recent YouTube interview with DJ Richie Skye. “And I have had so many fans reach out and thank me for being authentic and transparent with what can happen to couples even after 24 years.”

She continued, “But you gotta get in there and work it out and Ray, and we dug in, and we worked it out. And we’re still working on it. Just cause the cameras roll out don’t mean we finish working.”

Did the camera’s help Karen and Ray’s marriage?

During the interview, the 57-year-old says that both herself and Ray continue to work on their “love language.”

We know that Karen is very open about her life, but when asked if it was difficult for Ray to open up, she said it was not.

“He shocked me with his transparency,” admitted Karen. “That was not scripted.”

“Everything Ray did was from the heart and was extremely authentic, it was extremely painful for me to hear some of it, but it wasn’t hard for him. I almost think it was therapeutic; he almost needed that!” the RHOP alum added.

Karen continued, “This was one instance where reality TV helped our marriage because it helped the communication, the conversation gets started and continued our process of working on it.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.