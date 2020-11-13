Karen Huger says her RHOP castmates are mad because they wanted her to ‘ice Monique out’ and ‘get on their bandwagon’

One of the most talked-about moments on The Real Housewives of Potomac this season is the Candiace Dillard vs Monique Samuels fight.

We saw it play out a few weeks ago and we’ve been watching the domino effect of the physical altercation with each passing episode.

The drama has caused quite a bit of division among the cast, with many of them siding with Dillard.

Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo have all condemned the mom-of-three for her actions, while Ashley has blindly sided with Monique.

However, the women are not too pleased with Karen Huger, who has taken a neutral position between the former friends.

Her stance on the situation is not sitting well with her castmates, who have since accused her of not holding Monique accountable for her actions.

Despite the backlash from her costars, the Grande Dame is doubling down on her decision to not take sides in the fight.

And now she’s sharing more details on why she really thinks Wendy, Gizelle, Robyn and Candiace are mad at her.

Karen says RHOP cast wanted her to ice out Monique

The 57-year old recently sat down for a YouTube interview with Dj Richie Skye.

And during the discussion, it seems nothing was off-limits as they delved into everything involving the show.

Of course, they had to discuss the most talked-about moment on RHOP this season –the shocking fight between Monique and Candiace.

Karen was asked why her castmates felt she was not holding Samuels accountable, and she gave her take on that!

“I believe they wanted me to ice Monique out,” shares Karen. ” I think they wanted me to get on the bandwagon –which I’m not a bandwagon rider I never have been for five years. I would have disappointed myself more so than disappointed the fans.”

She continued, ” But I didn’t do any of that for no other reason than I saw what I saw, It saddened me.. to see my two friends fighting.”

Does Karen hold Monique accountable?

The La’Dame fragrance creator continued to explain the issues with her Real Housewives of Potomac castmates.

She denies their claims about not holding the Not For Lazy Moms podcaster accountable for starting the physical altercation.

“I do not believe in putting hands on anybody,” Karen said before adding, “I held Monique accountable; I said that in front of the girls [and]I don’t have to do anything else.”

The five-season alum continued, “I’ve said my piece. This fight is not about me, and it’s not about my position. It’s all about the girls made it my position because they felt I had to choose one or the other.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.