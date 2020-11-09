Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger commended Ashley Darby for forgiving her cheating husband, Michael Darby, and even claimed she “admires” her for it.

Karen appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, with comedian Dulcé Sloan.

Andy kicked off a game called “Dulcé It Like You Mean It.” Cohen asked Dulcé for her honest takes on the hot topics of RHOP.

For the last question, Andy asked, “Would you ever trust Michael Darby if you were Ashley?”

He also requested that Karen chime with her thoughts as well.

Dulcé explained that she has been in Ashley’s shoes and did the same thing that she did.

“I have been in a relationship where someone has cheated on me, and I did decide, once talking to them, to forgive that person,” she revealed.

“But it takes a long time to build that trust back, and I can’t say for someone else whether or not you should or shouldn’t stay with them.”

She added, “I think that trust has to be completely rebuilt. Especially since she had a baby,” as Karen nodded in agreement.

However, Dulcé also noted that Ashley has reason to put Michael in the doghouse.

She continued, “He’s feeling physically distant from her, and he’s trying to say that’s the reason that he cheated on her. ‘I pushed a baby outside my body. You can’t go jumpin’ into another person’s body because I was busy keeping my baby alive. That’s rude.”

Karen’s response

While Karen lowered her face into her hands during Dulcé’s last comment, she told Andy she agreed Ashley can salvage her marriage and commended her for trying.

“I’m gonna have to agree. I think it’s possible,” Karen explained. “They have a marriage, so forgiveness needs to be there because there’s a new chapter in their lives. There’s a baby. There’s a reason to try forgiveness before ‘look, don’t do this to me. you’re not gonna get a second chance.’

“So I admire Ashley for giving him that opportunity because they’re building a family.”

How Ashely found out Michael cheated

Michael was caught on video in bed with another woman in a hotel room. Additionally, her castmate Candiace Dillard has shown Ashley incriminating text messages that insinuated Michael has a boyfriend on the side.

Michael has also been accused of sexually assaulting crew members during RHOP filming.

Even though she is aware of these actions and has been suspicious of him in the past, she forgives her husband and hinted that she might have cheated on him in the past as well.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.