Kardashians fans blast Tristan Thompson’s ‘nasty’ comments to Khloe Kardashian

Many of The Kardashians fans took exception to recent remarks made by Tristan Thompson toward his ex, Khloe Kardashian.

The two share two children, True and Tatum, and still attempt to co-exist as they co-parent.

However, fans and critics alike don’t like that Tristan is still in the picture and appearing on the show, as some believe the family is allowing too much from him.

Some even think Khloe and Tristan have privately reunited and that his appearances on the show are part of a “soft launch” of their once-again rekindled relationship.

The NBA player previously made headlines with several cheating scandals while dating Khloe and even while they were expecting their son, Tatum.

The scandals resulted in a tumultuous relationship between the two, leaving many fans uninterested in seeing Khloe take back an ex they consider toxic.

Many viewers criticized Tristan’s choice of words in a recent episode of the family’s reality TV program as “childish” and “nasty” behavior.

Thompson spoke with Khloe and various family members

While there is no indication that Khloe and Tristan are back together, the NBA player is still very much involved in her and their kids’ lives. He’s also appeared multiple times through The Kardashians Season 4.

In several episodes, Tristan had one-on-one conversations with Khloe and some of her family members.

During his chat with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, he said he is focused on the controllables of being the best dad possible and setting a good example for their children.

He mentioned wanting his family back as a “whole unit,” which includes being back with Khloe.

Kourtney mentioned how his actions must match his words and told him that accountability is the first step in changing.

In another Kardashians episode, Tristan spoke with Khloe inside her Los Angeles mansion. At the time, he was living there, as Khloe had let Tristan and his brother move into her place due to their home suffering damage from flooding during a storm.

“Sometimes for men, they don’t realize until they’re 40 or 50 when their train is already gone. Hopefully, my train hasn’t left,” Tristan told Khloe.

However, Khloe rolled her eyes at his remarks and said, “I absolutely hate your analogies.”

“These random one-liners…that have nothing to do with the situation at hand,” Khloe said in a confessional interview, criticizing her ex.

They didn’t stop with that comment, as Tristan attempted another analogy.

“It’s easier to sit in your own s**t than get out your s**t and wipe yourself off,” he said.

Fans blast Thompson’s remarks to Khloe

Screenshots of some of Tristan’s comments from The Kardashians episode appeared on a Reddit forum about the show.

That led to more than a few Reddit commenters calling out the NBA player’s remarks.

“He’s just a massive child. He walks around like one and whatever he’s saying here confirms it,” one individual commented.

“Nothing is more unattractive than a childish man! The biggest turnoff,” another commented.

Another commenter said, “his analogy is so nasty and bad,” along with puking and sick face emojis.

An individual suggested Tristan possibly took the weird line he used from a therapy session, but another commenter suggested he probably doesn’t go to therapy.

Many fans have called Tristan’s conversations with The Kardashians family members during Season 4 his “apology tour” ahead of a relationship relaunch.

As mentioned, some may believe that Tristan and Khloe are privately back together and that will appear as a story on a future episode of The Kardashians. However, no recent rumors from sources or reports have confirmed any such rekindling of the relationship.

In one of the Season 4 episodes, Khloe even admitted she’d lost attraction for Tristan after he cheated on her multiple times.

Meanwhile, Kourtney pointed out in a Kardashians confessional how her family sometimes acts with the outside men who come into their lives. She explained she won’t condone certain behaviors because it’s a bad example for her daughter.

“In our families, everyone can tend to normalize the behaviors of some of the men in our lives, and I don’t want to show my daughter that that’s okay,” Kourtney said regarding her conversation with Tristan.

The Kardashians Season 5 is TBA for Hulu.