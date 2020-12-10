Kandi Burruss says she overshared by talking about Riley’s dad owing her child support during RHOA premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has only aired the first episode of Season 13, but one housewife is already regretting comments she made on the show.

Kandi Burruss is second guessing her decision to talk about her eldest daughter’s father on Sunday night’s episode.

This is not the first time Kandi has addressed the strained relationship between Riley and her father, who was pretty much absent for the majority of her life.

We saw the RHOA housewife tearfully addresses his lack of presence in Riley’s life on past seasons, while also dishing about her own tumultuous relationship with him.

On Sunday’s episode, we learned that not much has changed between Riley and her dad.

As a matter of fact, Kandi even revealed that he owes her thousands of dollars in child support.

Kandi talks “oversharing moment” on RHOA

During one scene, we witnessed a conversation between the mom-of-three and her college-bound daughter

While discussing finances Riley suggested that her father help with some of the expenses since he had not been doing that over the years.

Kandi then confessed that she planned to file paperwork for him to pay the outstanding child support, but now she’s having regrets about sharing that with the world.

The award winning singer and songwriter dished about the latest episode during a chat on her YouTube show, Speak On It!

Kandi admitted that after rewatching the first episode of Season 13, she would describe the scene with Riley as an “oversharing moment.”

She explained, “Typically…Whenever stuff is going on at that moment, it’s just like if we filming, whatever’s happening with me that’s pretty much what you’re gonna see.”

Is Kandi using Riley’s dad as a storyline for RHOA?

While discussing the episode with her fans, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member denied using Riley’s dad as a storyline.

“I’m sure that Riley’s dad is probably not gonna be too happy with the episode,” admitted the Xscape singer. “And he feels that he’s a quote on quote storyline but… he’s not the storyline.”

Kandi says prior to them going into quarantine, Riley had told her to file the paperwork for child support owed to Kandi by her dad, so that the teenager would have that money for college.

The RHOA star says she then spoke to someone who had knowledge of the system works and she was advised to, “Go ahead and do that, just so that it’s in the system before she[Riley] turns 18.”

Kandi explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic, things were processed slower than they normally would be, and she did not expect this to still be going on when it was time to film RHOA.

But, since it was still ongoing once Season 13 of RHOA started filming, it was captured on the reality show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.