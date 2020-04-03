Kandi Burruss accuses RHOA co-stars of #NoMakeup challenge cheating with ‘lash extensions, fillers and filters’

Kandi Burruss is accusing her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars of cheating when doing the #NoMakeup challenge.

She is calling out the other cast members for using lash extensions, fillers, and filters in their pictures for the latest social media challenge.

RHOA star, Eva Marcille, started the challenge in hopes of using her female friends as a way to “ignite confidence” in women everywhere by going au natural. The problem, according to Kandi, is the ladies are not showing their true selves in photos they are claiming are for the #NoMakeup challenge.

Kandi calls out RHOA ladies

Today as the challenge was heating up, Kandi took it to the next level. Unlike some of her costars, she got real AF in her picture. No makeup, no extensions, no filters, basically nothing that takes away from her natural beauty.

“My #RHOA girls doin #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters. I’m gonna keep it 100 wit y’all. I’m lookin tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f**ked up,” Kandi captioned a raw makeup-free photo.

The singer and reality TV personality went on to share quarantine life is not for her. Kandi is over teaching school, cooking, and cleaning all day long. She let her fans know, “I can’t take it!!!! This can’t be life.”

Kandi’s photo received praise from her followers, who all agreed she looks fabulous without makeup.

What is the #NoMakeup challenge?

As mentioned above, Eva kicked off the new social media challenge in a video calling for all women to wash their faces and get rid of makeup. At a time where everyone is in quarantine, Eva declared there is no need to have the added pressure of getting glam for social media.

“Moisturize and be bold enough to say hello to the world ‘wash face’ — no filter, no FaceTune, don’t hide behind anything but your own beauty,” Eva said in part of her video of message.

She then asked her RHOA ladies, Kandi, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore, to take it off.

Nene was first to accept the challenge and gave one of her own in return, suggesting next time Eva and the ladies show their natural bodies. Cynthia was next to post her makeup-free selfie, admitting she is a fan of filters but insists she did not use one in her picture.

What do you think of the makeup-free pictures?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.