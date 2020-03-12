Is Kandi Burruss Night Angel on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is back and premiering new performances by the masked celebrities in the Group C playoffs. Night Angel, Swan, Rhino, Astronaut, Bear, and T-Rex fought for the chance to make it into the final nine, and while some identities weren’t so secret, some were a little harder to detect.

Night Angel especially had panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger guessing, although all agreed that her voice sounded very familiar. Night Angel took the stage with her rendition of “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. The panelists were impressed with her bold choice and stellar performance.

The Masked Singer panelists were stumped by Night Angel

It was immediately clear that Night Angel is a professional and seasoned singer. Robin Thicke, usually at least in the right ballpark when it comes to female vocalists, suggested Night Angel could be 80s/90s singer of dance hits, Taylor Dayne. She definitely has that quality to her voice, so something in that genre is definitely possible.

Jenny McCarthy suggested four-time Grammy Award winner Monica, which could account for the gang of four angry grannies in the clue package. Nicole Scherzinger went yet another direction and suggested it could be Lil’ Kim under the mask.

Internet always has answers and thinks it’s Kandi Burruss

The Masked Singer panelists are often being shown up by the experts on the internet and popular opinion believes that former Xscape singer and current member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss, is behind the night angel mask.

Read More SNL alumni are heavily involved in three new animated comedies coming to FOX

Certainly one of the weirdest hints in her clue package makes more sense when you consider Kandi Burruss. The gang of old ladies in the clue package could very well refer to Burruss’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang. Then again, The Masked Singer producers are experts at double fakes and red herrings. Do the old ladies refer to Burruss’s restaurant or to Grammy Awards?

It’s Kandi Burruss…I know her voice ANYWHERE. She has restaurants after her mom and aunties the Old Lady Gang OLG. She’s a writer producer and has for many many artists — Tika Cymone Williams (@TCymone7) March 12, 2020

Whoever Night Angel is, she goes on to sing another day with Swan, Astronaut, T-Rex, and Rhino. Sarah Palin (Bear) was sent home tonight in one of the most shocking reveals in The Masked Singer history.

She joins previously unmasked celebrities Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tom Bergeron (Taco), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Drew Carey (Llama), and Lil’ Wayne (Robot) on getting eliminated.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.