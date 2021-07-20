Kaitlyn Bristowe shows off glam look for ‘two minutes’ of TV time: ‘You gotta make it count’

Kaitlyn Bristowe (c) of The Bachelorette joked about her amount of screen time in a new selfie. Also pictured are (l) Katie Thurston and (r) Tayshia Adams. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe showed off her glam look in a slideshow of images. She added a tongue-in-cheek caption that referenced the amount of time she spent on-camera during the show’s July 19 episode, which she hosts alongside Tayshia Adams.

Kaitlyn looked chic in a black, long-sleeved sweater-styled dress with an interesting neckline.

The garment had a wide neckline that reached from shoulder to shoulder. It was secured at her neck with a wide band that gave the illusion of a turtleneck.

Kaitlyn wore her dark-colored tresses fashioned into soft waves that tumbled onto her shoulders.

Her light-colored eyes appeared to sparkle in the image and were enhanced with silver-toned eyeliner and lots of mascara.

On her ears was a unique set of earrings that hugged her earlobe. They were in the shape of long waves.

Kaitlyn joked that getting ready for what she admitted was a short amount of on-camera time. “When you’re on tv for 2 mins you gotta make it count honey,” she penned in the image’s caption.

The Bachelorette fans reacted supportively of her photo

Viewers of The Bachelorette reacted supportively to Kaitlyn’s photo upload.

They shared their dismay that she and Tayshia do not have more of an on-camera presence. One fan penned her remarks regarding this very topic in the post seen below.

“And you came to slayyyyyyy queen,” penned a second follower.

Kaitlyn is an OG of Bachelor Nation

Kaitlyn made her debut on Season 11 of The Bachelorette after being eliminated during Chris Soules’s season of The Bachelor. She ultimately chose Shawn Booth as the winner of her season, with Nick Viall coming in as the runner-up.

The former couple got engaged on the season finale of the series in 2015. Bristowe and Booth split three years later.

In 2019, Katilyn during a recording of The Vaill Files of their breakup, “It hurt me so badly because… I thought he was the one,” she continued. “I just wanted him to believe how much I loved him. And it just never came through. It was always about something else… At the end of the day, I chose him… and it just never felt like he chose me back.”

Kaitlyn’s heart would mend via the love of another Bachelor alum, Jason Tartick, who competed during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. They began dating after her breakup with Booth and recently shared the joyous news of their engagement.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.