Kaitlyn Bristowe explains why The Bachelorette viewers think she looks ‘different’ but can’t figure out why

Kaitlyn Bristowe became the Bachelorette in 2015, and now, six years later, she’s returned to the franchise as a fellow cohost of The Bachelorette alongside Tayshia Adams.

Fans who potentially hadn’t seen Kaitlyn since she last appeared on The Bachelorette began to stir up questions as to why Kaitlyn looked physically different than she had on her season.

A Twitter user tagged Kaitlyn in their tweet seeking an answer for what’s changed about Kaitlyn’s appearance and Kaitlyn took the time to respond in a respectably honest and straightforward manner.

Kaitlyn candidly lists her physical changes

Kaitlyn confidently broke down the various ways and reasons why she appears different. She first commented that it’s been “6 years since I was on the show” meaning Kaitlyn was in her 20s when she filmed her season of The Bachelorette.

The recently engaged Bachelorette star is now 35, so Kaitlyn was bound to look older and age was one of the reasons she listed for why her appearance has changed.

She also was upfront about the cosmetic work she’s done that includes a brow lift, brow micro-blading, teeth bonding, and lip-filler.

Kaitlyn also made mention of how her hair is darker now and she learned how to contour, which is a makeup technique that can alter the features of anyone’s face.

Kaitlyn also proudly stated that she put on some weight which contributes to her current appearance as well.

Kaitlyn’s honesty is positively received

Women in the public eye receive loads of scrutiny and critique over their outer appearance and women often feel they have to keep quiet about the ways in which they physically alter their look. So Kaitlyn being unapologetically forthright and unafraid to share the work she’s got done was greatly appreciated by fans.

Kaitlyn received an outpouring of love for her openness and her message served as a reminder that Kaitlyn has always been known to be vulnerable and confidently outspoken. Some Twitter users have still been critical of Kaitlyn’s appearance, which Kaitlyn responded with by saying she’s “so sick of women commenting on my face.”

Her candidness was also visible when she admitted to going under the knife for the first time on her earlobes. She stated that wearing heavy earrings did damage to her earlobes and she documented her surgery experience with a photo at the surgeon’s office.

Similar to Kaitlyn, the current Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, is also known to be an outspoken open book. Having that in common, Kaitlyn has been a relatable source and friend for Katie, as Kaitlyn and Tayshia continue to support Katie through her unique love journey.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.