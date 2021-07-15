Jason Tartick calls out The Bachelorette viewers for their nasty comments about fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe

Jason Tartick is done listening to people criticize Kaitlyn Bristowe’s appearance Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe has received a lot of criticism recently from The Bachelorette viewers after thinking she looks different, but her fiancé Jason Tartick has had enough.

Jason recently spoke out against the haters who have been making nasty comments about Kaitlyn.

He recently appeared on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast and had a lot to say about the mean internet trolls.

Jason said, “I don’t know why people think it’s OK to say the s**t they do on Twitter. The way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people’s appearances — and obviously, specifically, I’m referring to Kaitlyn. It’s grotesque. It’s a joke.”

Jason noted that oftentimes, it’s women who get the brunt of the online scrutiny and he made a point of mentioning how Chris Harrison never received hate over the way he looked.

He continued, “The fact that it’s usually women putting other women down is just insane. When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison’s looks? It’s gotta end.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe explains why her appearance looks ‘different’ to The Bachelorette viewers

Last month, after receiving a lot of criticism from Bachelor Nation, Kaitlyn addressed why everyone thinks she looks so different from previous years, noting that she hadn’t graced the franchise in nearly six years.

Kaitlyn replied to a fan’s tweet and said, “6 years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour. Oh and I put on some weight.”

Despite receiving all of the harsh criticism on social media, Kaitlyn appears to be enjoying her time hosting Katie Thurston’s season alongside Tayshia Adams.

Bachelor Nation loves Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams as co-hosts

Even though some of The Bachelorette viewers have been unkind in their comments about Kaitlyn, the majority of fans seem to love having the dynamic duo as co-hosts this season.

Many have taken to social media to comment on the fun dynamic the women bring to the show and have loved to see women supporting women through the process.

It was recently revealed by Reality Steve that Kaitlyn and Tayshia would also be co-hosting Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The news has yet to be confirmed by ABC but much of Bachelor Nation was pleased to hear it.

If Reality Steve’s update is in fact true, it looks like Kaitlyn is not wasting a second worrying about what the haters have to say about her appearance and is continuing to have fun with her new hosting gig.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.