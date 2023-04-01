Kaitlyn Bristowe shares hilarious April Fools’ joke that sent Jason Tartick into panic

When it comes to April Fool’s Day jokes, Kaitlyn Bristowe sure knows how to deliver.

The former Bachelorette shared one of her most iconic pranks to commemorate the day, which sent her fiance, Jason Tartick, into full-on panic mode.

The clip, which Kaitlyn reshared on Instagram, showed the Dancing with the Stars winner on FaceTime with Jason having a casual conversation.

Behind the scenes, Kaitlyn’s pre-meditated plan was in the works.

She told a bunch of people to text Jason on April 1, asking if he “meant to post that to his Instagram Story.” The night before, Kaitlyn had privately sent Jason a nude photo, so she knew he would freak out thinking he had accidentally shared it on social media somehow.

The first person asked Jason the question while the two were on FaceTime, which immediately caused him to say, “I gotta go,” hang up the call and go check his IG Story.

Calling back, Jason said it was someone just messing with him before receiving four more concerned texts — causing him to hang up quickly yet again.

Kaitlyn Bristowe pulls off the ultimate prank on Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn maliciously laughed each time Jason hung up the phone, knowing each part of her plan was being executed perfectly. Jason then asked Kaitlyn to check his Story, to which she also asked if he “actually meant to post that.”

“What?! What’s on there?!” Jason repeated in a loud tone over and over before Kaitlyn finally admitted that the whole thing was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Jason then, of course, immediately hung up the call in disarray.

Watch the hilarious prank below:

While it may have been all fun and games, Jason joked that the prank was the closest he had ever been to “dropping dead.”

Though it’s not unusual to see the pair having fun with each other on social media, they have also been open and real about the different facets of their relationship.

Kaitlyn and Jason met after they both appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette separately, with Jason officially popping the question in May of 2021.

Now that the two have been engaged for roughly two years, some fans showed concern over a recent post by Kaitlyn in which she delved into the “real” side of being in a serious relationship.

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe shares a concerning post on relationships

Earlier this year, Kaitlyn shared a photo of her and Jason out to dinner with a caption that had many of her followers concerned at the state of their engagement.

“‘Happy couples’, aren’t just the ones posting kissing selfies,” Kaitlyn wrote in her caption. “They’re the ones having uncomfortable conversations, helping each other overcome trauma, and ugly crying to save their relationship.”

While the words were from self-love writer Vex King, Kaitlyn then switched to her own words, writing, “Happiness looks different for everyone. It also isn’t easy.”

Although the post may have seemed concerning, Kaitlyn and Jason have also shared content to let their fans know that their relationship is still going strong.

She even told one doubtful follower that their “math ain’t mathin” when they said she and Jason were “100% not working out.”

While Kaitlyn and Jason have not shared an official wedding date with their fans, the two seem to still be well on their way to walking down the aisle soon.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.