Kaitlyn Bristowe says Tayshia Adams’ breakup news on the Men Tell All was not ‘staged or scripted’

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that Tayshia Adams’ emotional reaction to discussing her breakup on The Bachelorette Men Tell All was not “scripted or staged.” Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe has spoken out about her co-host Tayshia Adams’ emotional breakdown during the Men Tell All special.

A portion of Bachelor Nation has accused the two women of bringing up Tayshia’s breakup with Zac Clark for drama and that Tayshia walking off the stage was scripted.

Kaitlyn, however, has since spoken out and claims that is not the case.

Kaitlyn explain why Tayshia spoke out about Zac Clark breakup on The Bachelorette

Kaitlyn appeared on Us Weekly’s podcast Here For the Right Reasons to explain how the discussion of Tayshia and Zac’s breakup came about.

Kaitlyn expressed that the conversation that she and Tayshia had on the Men Tell All wasn’t “staged or scripted.”

Other members of Bachelor Nation thought it was cruel of Kaitlyn to make Tayshia address the breakup on air, but Kaitlyn insisted that she ran it by Tayshia first.

Kaitlyn even considered backing out of having the conversation.

“I wanted to put Tayshia’s feelings first. I saw her in the trailer so upset. She was having anxiety. And I was like, ‘We don’t have to address this if you don’t want to. But I think if you want to have your own voice and be able to, like, just share how you’re feeling, it’s up to you,'” Kaitlyn explained on the podcast.

However, Tayshia told Kaitlyn that she wanted to go through with the discussion.

“She wanted to address it, so we had to put it in there somewhere. And, honestly, I was just really proud of how she handled everything because it felt like a true professional,” she shared.

News of Tayshia and Zac’s split reportedly broke the same day that the Men Tell All was being filmed which was why they felt it was imperative to address it.

Tayshia Adams walked off the stage while addressing Zac Clark breakup

Most of Bachelor Nation agreed that it was hard to watch Tayshia get upset over her recent breakup.

During the Men Tell All, things took a sudden, sharp turn when Kaitlyn revealed that she wanted to address something involving her co-host, Tayshia.

“Tayshia, I want to talk to you about something. And of course, we’ve talked about this off-camera…but you’re not wearing your engagement ring,” Kaitlyn stated as Tayshia nodded.

“I know there’s a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation. But I do think it’s important for you to have a chance… to clear the air, have a voice for yourself,” Kaitlyn explained. “Say whatever you want to say before people get to, ya know, make the story up.”

“Can you tell us what’s going on in your relationship with Zac?” Kaitlyn asked as Tayshia became visibly more upset.

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia responded. “But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds.”

During the next segment, Roney Mathew’s interview, Tayshia suddenly ran off the stage, overcome with emotion.

Kaitlyn played it cool and expressed that she could handle doing the show solo while Tayshia took time to compose herself.

As of yet, it seems like Tayshia and Zac’s relationship is done for good.

The Bachelorette finale airs on Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c on ABC.