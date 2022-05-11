Kaitlyn Bristowe claps back after facing backlash for celebrating being a dog mom on Mother’s Day

Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe is a proud dog mom. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Mother’s Day occurred over the weekend, with many Bachelor Nation stars celebrating the holiday.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe recognized dog moms on the holiday, and some people didn’t take too kindly to Kaitlyn, seemingly lumping herself in with mothers of children.

Kaitlyn addressed the backlash online and put a critic’s message on blast.

Kaitlyn Bristowe criticized for ‘hypocritical and disgusting’ dog mom comment

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to air out her thoughts on dog moms for Mother’s Day.

The uproar began from a post she shared that included a photo of a protester holding up a sign that read, “Dog Moms, Today is not your day” regarding Mother’s Day.

Kaitlyn rejected the message on the sign, sharing, “Imma respectfully disagree.”

Her post seemingly led to an outpouring of responses from critics, and she posted one of the scathing messages on her Instagram Story.

The message wrote, “I’m sorry and I do love u so much, but this so insane to think Mother’s Day is included if ur a dog mom. U did not grow that dog inside u or even as mothers that adopt, this is not the same. Raising a child is no where in compare to raising a pet. Not even close.”

The message concluded, “Ppl like to add descriptions of what the holiday of Mother’s Day means and it’s hypocritical to us REAL mothers and it’s disgusting.”

Kaitlyn wrote over the screenshot, “The amount of messages I’m getting like this,” with a facepalm emoji.

Kaitlyn Bristowe suggests anyone can celebrate Mother’s Day

Sharing another post to her Instagram Stories, Kaitlyn included a photo of her adorable dog resting with a hat on.

Kaitlyn wrote over the photo, “Anyone who can find joy in any day…why not celebrate that. Mothers Day is for everyone who wants to be part of it. I understand it’s not the same but why would we gotta get so mad?”

The Dancing with the Stars winner appeared to double down on her dog mom stance in the post.

While Kaitlyn doesn’t yet have children of her own, she is preparing to become a wife soon as she and her Bachelor Nation fiance Jason Tartick have been planning their wedding and will soon walk down the aisle to be married.

