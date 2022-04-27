Kaitlyn Bristowe flaunts her physique in 3 swimsuits  

Kaitlyn Bristowe looks toned in swimwear on vacation. Pic credit: ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe recently enjoyed a trip in beautiful Tulum, Mexico.

Kaitlyn gave followers several glimpses of her scenic trip and her revealing swimwear.

Here are three swimsuits Kaitlyn Bristowe rocked on vacation.

Kaitlyn Bristowe looks stylish in silver bikini

Kaitlyn Bristowe took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her having a blast in Mexico.

The former Dancing with the Stars winner showed her dance moves in a metallic silver bikini.

Kaitlyn’s silver bikini top and matching bottoms were paired with a netted sparkling wrap around her waist and long circular earrings. Kaitlyn wore her hair up in an effortlessly casual bun to complete the look.

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Switching from silver to black, Kaitlyn wore a sportier black bikini top that showed off her cleavage. Kaitlyn paired the look with gold jewelry and aviator sunglasses while her bronzed skin glowed under the heat outdoors.

Kaitlyn posed with her hair in a bun and a glass of rose in her hand, writing, “Last day rose.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe bares all in a one-piece

Kaitlyn’s third two-toned swimwear left little to the imagination as she put her fit figure on display.

At first glance, the swimsuit appears to be a two-piece with a black top that rises to show the bottom half of her bosom and a high-waisted white thong.

However, the former co-host of The Bachelorette clarified that the piece is actually attached with a large cutout in front.

Kaitlyn wrote, “For those of you confused by my bathing suit in my last post, it’s a one piece with no back and under boob.”

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Kaitlyn gave followers a better view of the skin-baring one-piece in a sit-down pose.

The photo shows how the one-piece is attached and the textured material of the white bottoms.

Topknot hair styles appeared to be Kaitlyn’s go-to on vacation as she yet again posed with her hair in a bun.

Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

There will likely be more vacations, and swimwear pics from Kaitlyn in the future as she and Bachelor Nation fiancé Jason Tartick prepare for their honeymoon.

First, the pair has a wedding to plan, and they’ve been offering up details about how they’re gearing up for their special day.

Stay tuned for more insight into Kaitlyn and Jason’s upcoming nuptials.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.