Which Bachelor Nation alums will be invited to Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s wedding?

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe will have some Bachelor Nation alums at their wedding. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are both Bachelor Nation alums who ended up on Kaitlyn’s podcast Off the Vine together.

From there, the two started dating, and Jason even proposed on the air during the podcast, bringing their relationship to a full-circle moment.

Now that the two have been engaged for a while, and seemingly longer than they had anticipated due to COVID-19 and the pandemic, they seem to be putting some wedding plans into place finally.

The duo has had to postpone their wedding from the fall of this year (2022) to the spring of next (2023) because of wedding venues and couples having to put off their weddings due to the pandemic. This, then, pushed back the wedding dates that Jason and Kaitlyn had been looking at.

Who will be invited to the Jason Tartick/Kaitlyn Bristowe wedding?

Both Jason and Kaitlyn have decided to use the same wedding planner as Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon did when they tied the knot because they don’t want random people coming to crash their special day.

Therefore, they will pick and choose just who they want in attendance when the time comes. However, it appears that some Bachelor Nation alums have already received the invite.

According to a Bachelor fan page, Jason and Kaitlyn have included the following alums on their guest list: Jared and Ashley, Whitney (Bischoff) Angel, Blake Horstmann, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, and Ben Higgins.

What other Bachelor Nation alums do fans think will, or should, be invited?

There may be more potential Bachelor Nation alums there for their big day, and fans are speculating on just who that might be in the post’s comment section.

The first viewer to comment was slightly sarcastic, as the person wrote, “Shawn and Colton.” Shawn (Booth), being Kaitlyn’s final pick on The Bachelorette, would probably not be invited with how things ended up between them. Moreover, Colton Underwood and the couple have not seen eye-to-eye lately and actually unfollowed one another on social media.

Pic credit: @bachelordirttt/Instagram

Another fan was surprised that Tayshia Adams hadn’t made the initial list, as she and Kaitlyn were co-hosts for the past two seasons of The Bachelorette together and seemed to get along really well.

One more woman thought that Nick Viall would end up making the guest list, too, and also stated she felt that Blake would end up being in the wedding and not just in the audience.

Pic credit: @bachelordirttt/Instagram

Time will tell if more Bachelor Nation alums make the cut or if it’ll just be the current list of Bachelor Nation stars who join Jason and Kaitlyn as they become Mr. and Mrs. Tartick.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.