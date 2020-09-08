Kailyn Lowry taking the high road with Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans, says both get paid to post articles

Kailyn Lowry has had very public feuds with fellow Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans, but she says she’s trying to put that all behind her.

Kailyn feuded with Briana when Briana briefly dated Kail’s second baby daddy Javi Marroquin years ago, but they never fully put the feud to rest.

Kail and Jenelle have beefed for even longer- they’ve been at each other for years over seemingly everything.

But during a recent interview with Domenick Nati, Kailyn explained that she’s ready to put the feuds with the other Teen Moms behind her.

Kail talks Jenelle and Briana

Domenick brushed on the subject of Kail’s fights with her co-stars with a simple, “Do you have any animosity towards anyone?”

Kailyn played coy, responding, “People who follow the show know that I don’t f**k with certain people and I think that’s just how it’ll be”

That didn’t satisfy Domenick. “Who do you f**k with the least?” he asked. He later clarified and asked Kailyn directly about Briana.

“I don’t talk to her and I don’t have any thoughts on her at this point,” Kail replied. “I’m trying not to respond to the things that she does and says and reposts and rumors that she reposts. I’m trying not to engage with any of it. Same thing with Jenelle…I don’t want to be in the same headlines as them anymore. At all.”

Domenick guessed that it must be hard for Kail to resist the urge to defend herself when Jenelle and Briana try to pick fights on social media. Kailyn agreed, saying, “I think any time my name is brought into something…I’m trying really hard not to respond at all.”

Kailyn said that she’s been working on keeping her cool and taking the high road, noting that therapy has helped. She said that she feels better when she doesn’t respond.

One thing Kailyn did reveal about her Teen Mom 2 rivals is that both Briana and Jenelle get paid to post those clickbait articles to their social media. It’s not a big secret that they are profiting from the drama but it does explain why they aren’t so quick to put an end to the back and forth.

The drama in Kailyn’s life comes from Chris

Although Kailyn is taking the high road by avoiding Jenelle and Briana, there’s one hater in her life that she can’t avoid: her baby daddy Chris Lopez.

Chris and Kail have been at each other’s throats recently, and their arguments show no signs of stopping. This season of Teen Mom 2 will document Kailyn’s fourth pregnancy with her son Creed, who is her second child with Chris.

Kailyn and Chris often fight publicly, and their relationship was in a bad place when Kailyn found out she was pregnant. Given all that she has to deal with with Chris, she may just want to ignore Briana and Jenelle to make her own life easier.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.