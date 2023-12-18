Kailyn Lowry shares rare photo of son Rio with National Twins Day photo

Kailyn Lowry has been much more transparent lately about her twin pregnancy and her son Rio.

Previously, the former Teen Mom 2 star kept her newest son and twin baby news quiet as rumors swirled about her growing family.

When Kailyn finally opened up in October, she claimed she didn’t tell anyone about Rio before his birth or the twin news because she “wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms.”

But because of her reality TV fame, Kailyn’s news became gossip site fodder, and everyone found out anyway.

Not only did Teen Mom fans find out that Kailyn had a baby, they learned that she named him Rio — and it definitely wasn’t on her terms.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Then, when she was talking about watching a specific show while in the hospital having her son, fans quickly put together and confirmed Rio’s birth rumors were, in fact, correct.

Kailyn Lowry shared a bare baby bump photo and a peak at Rio’s face

Now, Kailyn is sharing milestones of her twin pregnancy in her own time, but apparently not in real-time, as she recently posed for a mirror selfie to show off her growing baby bump.

Kailyn reportedly had her twins in November, so we’re seeing some old photos she pulled up to celebrate a special day.

In the latest photo — shared on Monday morning — Kail lifted her yellow t-shirt to show off the growing bump.

With the camera in one hand, she held her son Rio in the other, giving a side view of his adorable face.

She wrote “#nationaltwinsday ft. their Irish triplet,” followed by a laughing/crying emoji on the photo.

Kailyn Lowry is opening up more about her twin pregnancy and her son Rio. Pic credit: @kailyn Lowry/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Kail has shared photos of Rio, and his image is becoming increasingly frequent on her social media.

The first time fans saw him was in November when she shared a candid family photo where all five of her sons posed outside her front door – with the oldest four looking at her baby boy.

Kailyn Lowry shared the gender of the twins

Kailyn Lowry already had her twins – and we can’t wait to learn more about them in the coming months.

It’s an exciting time in her home as, last month, she shared that she is having a boy and a girl.

Kailyn has talked about wanting a baby girl for years, and her wish has finally come true.

It only took six tries and seven kids in total for her to get there, but we can’t wait to meet her newest additions, and we’re betting that baby girl will be spoiled rotten after she waited so long to have a daughter.