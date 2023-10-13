Here’s why Kailyn Lowry kept the birth of her fifth son Rio a secret

Kailyn Lowry has finally fessed up to the world’s worst-kept secret — she gave birth to a son last year.

Kailyn made the revelation recently following lots of speculation that she’s now pregnant again — this time with twins.

We’ve seen recent photos of the mom of five out and about sporting a baby bump, but don’t expect the Teen Mom 2 alum to share any details about that.

After all, she welcomed her fifth son, Rio, in 2022 and only just admitted to that.

Kailyn had good reason to stay silent about her personal life, as she constantly faced criticism about having multiple baby fathers.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Her youngest son, Rio, marks Kailyn and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott’s, first child together.

She also has a son with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, two kids with her ex Chris Lopez, and her eldest son, Isaac, with ex Jo Rivera.

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry explains why she kept her fifth son a secret

Kailyn Lowry recently admitted that she quietly welcomed her fifth son last year.

The 31-year-old opened up to PEOPLE about why she kept her pregnancy and the birth of her son a secret for all this time.

“I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share,” revealed Kailyn.

However, things didn’t exactly work out as planned since rumors were running rampant for months about her pregnancy.

Kailyn told the media outlet that she still wasn’t ready to tell the world about Rio, but it was out of her control.

“I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again,” she explained. “People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it.”

Kailyn Lowry had an intimate baby shower with family and close friends

Despite having to keep the news of her fifth pregnancy close to the vest, the former MTV star still managed to celebrate the happy occasion.

Her close friends and family knew all about the pregnancy, and she even had an “incredible” baby shower before welcoming Rio into the world.

Attendees were asked to leave their phones at home, and Kailyn noted that it was a “really great time to kind of disconnect.”

However, they could only keep the secret for so long.

Kailyn said she and Elijah “weren’t able to keep [everything] as private as we would’ve liked with the leak from the hospital and things like that.”

“That was definitely one of the sadder moments,” she admitted.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.