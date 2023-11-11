Kailyn Lowry reveals the gender of her twins after going public with her pregnancy

Kailyn Lowry finally got the little girl she’d been longing for!

For years, the Teen Mom 2 alum has been talking about adding a daughter to her brood of sons.

The 31-year-old mom of five currently shares five sons between her four baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and Elijah Scott.

Now, she’ll soon be the mother of six sons and one daughter after she welcomes her fraternal twins – due any day now.

Kailyn has been teasing the twins’ genders on Instagram, giving hints in a three-part miniseries.

In Part 1, Kailyn recorded herself as she opened an email containing the babies’ genders. The former MTV star was in shock as she read the email but didn’t disclose the information to her followers.

In Part 2 of the miniseries, Kailyn employed the help of her kids to set off smoke bombs to reveal the gender of her sixth and seventh children.

Unfortunately, one of the smoke bombs didn’t go off, so her fans only got to see that one of the babies was a boy, but it left them hanging regarding the other baby’s sex.

Part 3 came this week on Instagram, and Kailyn finally revealed that she and Elijah will soon welcome a son and a daughter!

Kailyn’s son, Lincoln, whom she shares with Javi Marroquin, kicked a soccer ball, which exploded with blue smoke, revealing that baby No. 1 is a boy.

When Kailyn’s other son, Lux, whom she shares with Chris Lopez, kicked his soccer ball, pink smoke poured into the air, revealing that baby No. 2 is a girl.

In an ultra-sweet moment, Lincoln sobbed as he hugged his mom, excited that he’ll soon have a little sister among five brothers.

The Teen Mom 2 alum is sharing more about her private life after months of staying mum

Kailyn’s exciting news comes after the podcast host kept her last pregnancy under wraps and hid her son, Rio, from the public eye.

Kailyn and Elijah welcomed their first child, son Rio, in November 2022, and Kailyn tried her hardest to shield the infant from the public.

However, insiders leaked the information, and before she knew it, rumors began spreading like wildfire, and headlines relating to her “hidden child” were plastered all over social media.

Now that Kailyn’s private life is fully out in the open, she’s sharing more with her fans and followers online.

Kailyn shows off her growing twin baby bump

There have been rumors that Kailyn has already given birth to her twins but appears to remain pregnant.

The soon-to-be mom of seven recently uploaded a video of her baby bump to her Instagram Story.

For the full-length video, Kailyn posed in front of her bathroom mirror, clad in a sports bra and leggings.

Kailyn faced the mirror before turning to the side, revealing her growing bump. At the bottom of the video, Kailyn wrote, “twinning.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus on MTV.