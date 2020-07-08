Kailyn Lowry shares adorable family photo as Teen Mom 2 star’s due date approaches

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is close to giving birth to her fourth child. She only has a few weeks left of this pregnancy.

The reality star revealed previously that she was excited about her fourth child joining the family, as she’s already a mother to three young boys.

When she first shared she was pregnant again, she didn’t reveal who the father was.

She has also denied that she got pregnant to keep her job with MTV and Teen Mom 2. After working with MTV for years, she clearly has enough money to care for the children she puts into the world.

It appears that Kailyn wants to remember life with her three boys while pregnant and has shared a photo from a photoshoot she did with her kids.

Kailyn Lowry shares an adorable family photo with her boys

The Teen Mom 2 star shared the photo on Instagram, revealing that her son Lux didn’t want to be a part of the photo. He’s the only one not smiling.

In the photo, she’s cradling her pregnant belly while standing next to her son, Isaac. Then, Lincoln is posing with his big smile and new hair, and finally, little Lux is at the end.

Over 200,000 people have liked the photo since it was first posted yesterday.

Kailyn hasn’t revealed her due date, but as Monsters & Critics reported back in January, Chris Lopez’s family member leaked the pregnancy news. At the time, she revealed that the due date was July 25, 2020. That means Kail only has a few weeks left of this pregnancy if she goes to term.

Kailyn Lowry has opened up about pregnancy anxiety

Kailyn shared the news of her pregnancy earlier this year but not before it was already leaked. She never confirmed that Chris was the father, but it was Lopez himself who announced he had another child on the way.

Even though Kailyn has had a somewhat normal pregnancy, she did reveal that she struggled with anxiety. She also fell down the stairs, hurting her foot. At the time, she made sure to mention that the baby was okay.

When Kailyn has given birth previously, she has kept a low profile on social media. However, she has been good at sharing personal photos, something fans can look forward to once the little baby arrives.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.