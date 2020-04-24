Kailyn Lowry nude maternity photo leaked, Teen Mom 2 star begs blogs not to post

When Kailyn Lowry released a maternity photo in March, she received a lot of flack from fans. Now, almost two months later, a new photo hit online, and she had nothing to do with it.

Lowry has, as a response, reached out to her fans and to blog owners, and asked them not to share it.

Kailyn Lowry leaked maternity photo

On March 1, Kailyn Lowry decided to share a maternity photo she had taken of herself nude save a pair of boots, in a barn, with a horse in Iceland.

It was only up for a few hours, and apparently, the response was so harsh that she took the post down and never looked back.

On April 23, a new nude Kailyn Lowry maternity photo leaked online, and she is not happy.

According to Lowry, her team was made aware that the personal photo was released of her online without her knowledge or permission.

She also said that she is sad and humiliated about the photo release and admitted that the previous photo she posted was “ill-advised,” calling that “an understatement.”

“I had no plans to release this photograph,” Lowry said. “I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it.”

It appears that this new nude maternity photo was also from the Iceland March photoshoot. It seems this photo is of Lowry nude in the boots, same as the one she posted.

However, in this one, there is no horse, and she is standing in the snow.

Kailyn Lowry pregnancy

Kailyn is now pregnant with her fourth child, and she is heading toward her delivery date during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Her first three children include Issac, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, with Chris Lopez. Her fourth baby is also with Lopez, although the two are no longer dating.

According to Lowry, it is different going through a pregnancy during a pandemic.

“Being home 24/7 has been a huge change for myself & the kids, but moments like this, outside making memories have been getting us through it,” Lowry wrote on Instagram.

Lowry was in the news earlier in the month when she said that she would not allow her children to receive the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available, with fans blasting her for putting her children’s lives in danger.