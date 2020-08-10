Kailyn Lowry reveals name for newborn boy, tells Teen Mom 2 fans they’ll see him soon

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had her new baby on July 30. Now, she has revealed the baby boy’s name to her fans.

She named him Creed! Kailyn shared the first photo of Creed in an Instagram post, also revealing his name.

In the photo, Kailyn poses next to a crib with a blanket that says “Creed” on it. She is holding little baby Creed and she is beaming.

Kailyn Lowry named her new baby boy Creed

She shared the meaning behind the name by writing “guiding principle.” Fans have been speculating for months about the name.

Kailyn previously revealed on her podcast that she had a few names that she liked. She also admitted that she wouldn’t be using an “I” or “L” name, like the rest of her children.

While some fans liked the name, others were a bit confused in the comments section. Some asked if the name was modeled after the band Creed or Creed Bratton from the popular sitcom The Office.

Kailyn shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez. Lux turned three years old just a few days ago!

Kailyn shared a few photos of the birthday celebration with fans. In one photo, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux pose next to a huge cake with a “3” on top. They are also surrounded by balloons and superhero decorations.

Kailyn’s son Lux recently turned three years old

In another photo, Lux is wearing Hulk hands and looks downright adorable! However, in recent months, Kailyn has said that she and baby daddy Chris are not on good terms.

She said he would not be included in the birth and that she has Lux almost all of the time in an Instagram Q&A.

Even through their ups and downs, Kailyn has consistently said that she hopes things work out and she wants Chris there for his boys.

Hopefully, they will figure out how to co-parent successfully one day, even if they don’t get back together.

Congrats to Kailyn on her new bundle of joy, Creed! We can’t wait to see more photos and see him introduced on Teen Mom 2.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres September 1 at 8/7c on MTV.