Kailyn Lowry laughs off latest rumor that she is secretly engaged to a UFC fighter

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has laughed off the latest rumor that she is secretly engaged to a UFC fighter.

Kailyn has debunked another speculation regarding her rather turbulent love life. The MTV personality has become no stranger to having her personal life splashed all over the television and the media.

This time around, instead of clapping back or using anger to set the record straight, Kailyn chose to use humor.

Is Kailyn engaged to a UFC fighter?

The mom of four got the rumor mill buzzing that she was engaged to UFC fighter Tabari Grubbs but not on purpose. Kailyn recently shared an Instagram Story of her 3-year-old son, Lux, hanging with Tabari.

It turns out there was a good reason Lux was spending time with the UFC fighter. No, it’s not because Tabari was set to become the young boy’s step-dad.

Tabari happens to be engaged to Kailyn’s good friend, Sterling Black. Tabari and Sterling are all over each other’s social media feeds. They continuously show their love, respect, and happiness for their family.

Kailyn jokes about rumor with friends

InTouch shared a screengrab of a text message Kailyn shared on Instagram Stories. The group chat entitled “Girl Gang” focused on the rumor Tabari was the latest man in Kailyn’s life.

Kailyn marked out all names in the conversation, but one pal got the ball rolling on Teen Mom 2 star’s reported engagement, saying, “And you’re secretly engaged to a UFC fighter. Congrats.”

The jokes kept coming after that, with Kailyn responding with a bunch of laughing and crying emoji’s then writing, “I’m screaming.” They commented on how people will believe anything.

Does Kailyn have a new man in her life right now?

She hasn’t shared if she has a new man in her life or not. Kailyn has been focused on adjusting to life as a single mom with four sons. No, the Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t been complaining. Kailyn loves being a mom.

However, she recently admitted it was hard co-parenting with three different baby daddies. She got real about having to spend Christmas alone due to varying schedules for her sons.

Kailyn isn’t letting the custody schedule stop her from enjoying the holiday season with her boys. She shared an Instagram post revealing her family photos.

It was a rare moment that Kailyn managed to wrangle all four of her sons for a nice picture. The MTV star gushed over her family and expressed her gratitude for the photographer in an Instagram post.

Kailyn Lowry will not be walking down the aisle again anytime soon. She chose to laugh off the latest rumor she was engaged to UFC fighter Tabari Grubbs.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.