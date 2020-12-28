Kailyn Lowry deletes Twitter again after Javi Marroquin drama plays out on Teen Mom 2

Kailyn Lowry has deleted Twitter again after the Javi Marroquin drama plays out on Teen Mom 2.

The latest season of the hit MTV show has proven to be a dramatic one for Kailyn, Javi, and Lauren Comeau. Javi, as fans know, is Kailyn’s ex-husband and father of her 7-year-old-son, Lincoln. Lauren is the mother of Javi’s 2-year-old son, Eli.

Javi was in a relationship with Lauren when Teen Mom 2 Season 10 started filming. However, thanks to Kailyn’s accusations, Lauren and Javi’s relationship status today is unclear.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

What happened with Kailyn Javi and Lauren?

At the beginning of the current season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn revealed Javi tried to have sex with her in a parking lot. Kailyn said she had proof that Javi was trying to hook up with her. She, of course, talked about the incident on the MTV show.

The most recent episode featured the drama escalating. Kailyn talks to her baby daddy, Jo Rivera, and his wife, Vee, saying she wished the scandal wasn’t filmed. She regretted spilling the accusations while the cameras were rolling.

Kailyn’s actions led to tension between her, Lauren, and Javi. The Teen Mom 2 star requested to stop filming when she dropped Lincoln off at Javi and Lauren’s because of the tension.

It came across onscreen as though Kailyn was worried MTV would catch a confrontation between her and Lauren. Kailyn knew she would not come across in the best light. She is the one who aired the dirty laundry on television after all. Lauren didn’t deserve that, and Kailyn knows that.

Kailyn no longer on Twitter

Kailyn is no longer on Twitter. The MTV personality has deleted the social media platform after a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. She knew she would get backlash from fans, so Kailyn chose to make a preemptive move.

However, it is interesting that Kailyn only deleted Twitter and not her Instagram. It is harder for the trolls to bash her on Instagram. The haters could spew their mean words on any of her Instagram posts, but lately, she mostly shares photos of her kids.

Everyone can agree that hating on Kailyn is one thing but they don’t use pictures of her little ones to express meanness.

Kailyn Lowry knew full well she would get a lot of backlash for the drama with Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau playing out on Teen Mom 2 this season. She knows the fan backlash is part of being on reality television. It doesn’t make it easy, though.

Then again, it is what Kailyn signed up for. The good, the bad, and the ugly of having her life filmed.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.