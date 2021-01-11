Kail Lowry shares her thoughts after Teen Mom 2 fans think the cast is too old to still be on the show

The Teen Mom franchise has been around for over a decade and some of the cast members of Teen Mom 2 have been around since the days when they filmed 16 and Pregnant.

Several of the cast members, including Kail Lowry, have remained on the show as their children have grown up. Fans have watched as they’ve grown their families, changed relationships, and found successful careers.

Lately, some fans have been vocal about thinking some of the women are now too old to be on a show called Teen Mom. Most of the girls are now in their mid to late 20s or early 30s.

According to The Ashley, in her most recent Coffee Convos podcast, Kail opened up about her thoughts on the age of the cast and whether or not she and the rest of the girls should continue to film the show.

Kail thinks the Teen Mom title is still relevant

Kail started the conversation and mentioned a fan’s comment on Instagram about the girls being too old to be on television.

She said, “There was a comment yesterday on somebody’s Instagram and it was like, ‘These girls are almost 30, get them off TV’ or whatever. I actually commented back and said, ‘Teen Motherhood doesn’t just stop when you turn 20. There’s so much more of a story that goes on after you become a teen parent…”

Kail described ways in which life continues to be challenging after having a child at such a young age. She said that while being a teen mom doesn’t define who she is, there’s still a lot of aspects that affect the decisions she makes now in adulthood.

She said, “Even beyond those teen years, there’s so much more…there’s so much more to be said; there’s still so much story to be told…the aftermath and the decisions we make now, they all stem from having been teen parents. A lot of things we go through now–no, it doesn’t define us–but they’re decisions that we still have to make because we were teen parents. I think in that way the title of the show still makes sense. I hope that other people see it.”

Has Kail considered leaving?

Kail has been filming with the franchise since her youngest son Isaac was born. Isaac will turn eleven this year and she shares him with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Kail and Jo dated in high school and their co-parenting relationship has come a long way over the years. In addition to Isaac, Kail also has her seven-year-old son Lincoln who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her sons Lux, three-years-old, and Creed, six months old, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kail’s costar Chelsea Houska recently decided to part ways with the show. She is one of the original cast members along with Kail and Leah Messer.

Chelsea is currently pregnant with her fourth child and felt it was time for her to move on with the next chapter of her life. In regard to whether or not Kail felt she would also consider leaving the show, she said she is not quite ready to part ways just yet.

Kail said, “In some ways, I do wish to carry on with the show and in some ways, I’m like, ‘Ok, maybe it would be okay to do something else.’ I’m rolling with the punches. I told one of my children’s father the other day, ‘I’m gonna ride the wave until they tell me they’re not going to do the show anymore.’ Mainly because there’s still so much story to be told and I want to be able to show people that you can come out on top even if you are a teen parent or a young parent.”

Kail’s story has inspired other young moms over the last decade and continues to show the reality and aftermath of having a child as a teenager. Fans can look forward to seeing more of her journey as she continues to film future seasons of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.