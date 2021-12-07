Kail Lowry: Not ‘financially’ worth it to join Teen Mom: Family Reunion, hints spinoff was her idea

Kail Lowry explained why she chose not to film for the Teen Mom: Family Reunion and claimed she came up with the idea for the show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry told her fans that financial reasons kept her from filming the Teen Mom: Family Reunion and claimed that she was responsible for the idea behind the show.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV announced two new spinoff shows premiering next month, Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion will feature moms and dads from past and current casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Among those asked to participate in the spinoff were Teen Mom OG alum, Farrah Abraham and most of the current casts of the other shows from the franchise.

Kail Lowry recently told her fans that she was asked to participate in the Family Reunion on more than one occasion but declined to film and gave her fans the reasons why.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry says filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion ‘wasn’t worth it financially’

In an Instagram Q&A, Kail received a question from a fan that asked, “[Were] you asked to join teen mom family reunion cast?”

Kail replied with a selfie, seated at her podcast microphone, with closed eyes and a closed-mouth smile along with her answer.

“Yes, a few times,” Kail revealed about being asked to film the Family Reunion.

However, Kail explained that work and finances were why she declined the offer.

“I had to work at home & the offer wasn’t worth it financially,” Kail explained. “It just didn’t make sense for myself/family.”

Was Teen Mom: Family Reunion Kail Lowry’s idea?

When it comes to Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Kail seemed to imply that she was behind the idea for the spinoff show after a fan asked about it.

Another question that Kail received during her Q&A asked the Teen Mom 2 star, “Did MTV compensate you for coming up with the idea for family reunion on coffee convos?”

“Nope,” was Kail’s simple response, along with an up-close selfie.

Kail recently responded to a fan on Instagram when they asked where Kail was in the promo footage for Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

The Teen Mom 2 star simply explained, “I had to work back home.”

Kail has recently stepped away from filming for Teen Mom 2, which coincided with her baby daddy Chris Lopez signing on to film for the franchise.

Admitting that it’s been at least three months since she filmed Teen Mom 2, Kail revealed that she consequently took a pay cut.

Teen Mom 2 fans will have to wait until next season premieres to see just how much Kail chose to film and whether her and Chris Lopez’s drama will play out on the show.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.