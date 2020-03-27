Kail Lowry claps back at mommy shamers: Teen Mom 2 star will potty train when Lux is ready

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is no stranger to online hate.

In fact, the soon-to-be mother of four boys receives hateful messages regularly.

However, it appears she’s ready to fight back, especially when it comes to people saying stuff about Lux.

Kailyn shared a video on Twitter, a video that was removed on Tik Tok.

But it wasn’t the removal that caught the attention of fans.

Kail Lowry reveals Tik Tok removed her video of Lux

On Twitter, Kailyn revealed that her video of Lux had violated the community guidelines on Tik Tok.

She ended the tweet with a simple “whatever.”

In the video, Lux is dancing in his diaper, and he’s trying to do a Tik Tok video. It’s super cute, but fans noticed his diaper more than anything else. Lux is currently two years old.

On Twitter, people said that Tik Tok had banned the video because he’s not wearing clothes. Another person revealed she should potty train to avoid having two kids in diapers at one time.

Kailyn is due with her fourth child in July of this year.

But Lowry did respond to one follower. Kailyn wrote that she didn’t care how old the follower was when she was potty trained or what she did.

Kailyn concluded that they would do what worked in the Lowry household and told the follower to wash her hands and have a good night.

This isn’t the first time Kail Lowry has been mocked over her decisions

This is far from the first time that Kail has been mocked for making decisions for her children and sharing them online. And this isn’t the first time that people have commented on the fact that Lux isn’t potty trained.

But earlier this week, Kailyn’s son was mocked online because of his hair. Lux has long hair, and Kailyn put his hair up in a bun. Some people made the comments that he looked like a girl and that this is the kind of behavior that will confuse him.

Kailyn has also denied getting paid to have babies after she announced her fourth pregnancy with Chris Lopez earlier this year. As she said herself, MTV isn’t paying her to have kids.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.