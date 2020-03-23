Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s followers mock and attack Lux after new photo

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry does everything for her kids.

She’s currently taking care of her kids by herself, even though she shares custody with most of the fathers.

She has three kids with three different men with a fourth child on the way.

Chris Lopez has been identified as the father to her fourth child. He’s also the father to her third son, Lux.

While Kailyn has faced criticism for her own decisions, her son Lux is now getting some harsh comments directed his way, even though he’s only a 2-year-old toddler.

Kailyn Lowry’s son is the victim of the harsh comments

The comments surfaced online after she posted a photo of Lux outside on what appears to be a toy car.

In the photo, his long hair is up in a bun.

“She’s cute,” one person wrote, even though Lux is clearly a boy.

“Cut his hair. Why do some moms always try to feminize their sons? This is how kids start getting confused and become transgender. He has such a handsome little face and would look just gorgeous with a short boy hair cut,” another person added.

The comments are directed at Lux but ask Kailyn to do something about his hair.

The fact that he’s being called a girl and is predicted to become confused about who he is has some people furious, calling out people for toddler bullying.

“Go ahead and call him a girl! I double dare you. Or do you just bully toddlers?” one person wrote in Kailyn’s defense, sharing that her own son also has long hair.

Kailyn Lowry has denied having babies for money

Kailyn was recently accused of having babies for MTV so she could continue to get paid, as she’s currently pregnant with her fourth child.

At the time of conception, it’s uncertain whether Kailyn and Chris were trying to date.

She has since revealed that Chris cheated on her, and she struggled to forgive him. She has no interest in rekindling a romance with him as he was two-timing her with his high school sweetheart.

It appears that this pregnancy was an accident as she had just revealed back in November that 2020 was going to be her year and that she wasn’t having any more children at this point in time.

When she did the interview, she would have been just a few weeks along.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.