Jyoti Amge: Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s smallest woman

TLC is set to premiere its newest tv special, The World’s Smallest Woman, which will feature the beautiful Indian actress Jyoti Amge.

Jyoti is already a star in her own right, having shared the screen with veteran actress Jessica Long in the popular cult hit American Horror Story.

Now, viewers all over the world will get to see Jyoti in a new light as she shares her story and gives us a glimpse into her life.

The show is set to air in a matter of hours, but before it does, here’s everything you need to know about the world’s smallest woman.

Who is Jyoti Amge?

Jyoti is a 26-year-old actress who was born on December 16, 1993 in Nagpur, India.

At birth, Jyoti’s stature was considered normal, and her family did not notice anything unusual about her until the age of 5.

Her parents soon found out that Jyoti’s growth was being affected by a form of dwarfism known as Achondroplasia.

This condition makes it impossible for her to grow beyond a certain height and comes with other physical limitations and complications as well.

The TLC star stands just 24 inches tall and weighs only 12 pounds.

Due to her small size and stature, Jyoti’s clothing, jewelry, and other belongings have to be specially made for her.

Jyoti holds many world records

Jyoti isn’t just in the Guinness World Records- she’s also in their hall of fame as the shortest living woman.

When she was only 15 years old, she made it into the record books as the shortest living teenager (female).

When Jyoti turned 18, she made another record, taking the title of shortest living woman–a title she still holds today.

Jyoti starred in American Horror Story

Jyoti hasn’t let her small stature prevent her from realizing her dreams of being an actress.

After making guest appearances in several tv shows, she got her big break in 2014 after trying out for a role in American Horror Story.

She snagged the role of Ma Petite in the fourth season of the hit show. Her character was the assistant to Jessica Lang’s character Elsa.

Jyoti’s health may be in danger

In a short clip for the series we learn that Jyoti is in America to find more acting opportunities, but there’s another pressing issue: her health.

The actress has been experiencing pain in her legs and is visiting a doctor in the U.S. In the clip, we see Jyoti gearing up for an X-ray.

She shares, “I have fame, I have friends, but because of my legs, I can’t live my life to the fullest…I just want my life to get better.”

You can follow Jyoti’s journey when the TLC show, which premieres tonight.

World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti premieres July 9 at 10/9c on TLC.