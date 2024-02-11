Julianne Hough reveals she’s ‘devastated’ as she cancels DWTS tour appearances

Julianne Hough had to make a disappointing change in plans, which she recently announced to her fans.

The former professional dancer and current Dancing With the Stars co-host revealed she cannot appear on the show’s dance tour.

The tour features mostly dance professionals from the popular ABC competition show and several guest stars.

Professional dancers include Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alexis Warr, and Daniella Karagach.

Among the celebrity guests are Season 32 contestants Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey, and recent Mirrorball Trophy winner Xochitl Gomez.

Emma Slater, who won Season 24 alongside NFL star Rashad Jennings, hosts the Dancing With the Stars tour.

Hough reveals she will miss DWTS Tour appearances

The DWTS tour began earlier this year with a scheduled performance in Richmond, Virginia. Longtime DWTS star Julianne Hough will no longer appear on her dates for the show, though.

She posted a statement on the official tour page’s Instagram Story, saying she was “devastated” about canceling her appearances.

“I’ve been so looking forward to getting to connect with all our amazing fans on the road and perform live alongside the DWTS Tour cast for select dates; however due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up and I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates,” she said.

“I love our DWTS community and I’m devastated to miss seeing you all in person, but I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won’t want to miss,” Hough said.

Juliane Hough’s statement about her DWTS tour cancelations. Pic credit: @dwtstourofficial/Instagram

The DWTS Tour is next scheduled for shows on February 10 at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois, with special guest Charity Lawson. The show then heads to the DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 13 and Indianapolis’s Murat Theatre on February 14.

More details about upcoming tour dates are available on the official website.

Hough hasn’t revealed the project she is filming for, which caused the schedule conflict.

Hough returned to DWTS Season 32 in a new role

Hough, 35, initially appeared as a dancer and choreographer on Dancing With the Stars Seasons 4 through 8. She then returned as a guest judge on Seasons 17 and 18 and a full-time judge on Seasons 19 through 24.

She took a break from the show for seven seasons before returning in a significant new role, appearing as a co-host alongside host Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough replaced former co-host Tyra Banks.

The DWTS co-host revealed she was joining the pros on tour during an October 2023 TV segment featuring other stars, including tour host Emma Slater and dancer Rylee Arnold.

“But wait, there’s more,” Hough said after Slater announced the tour details.

“I’m excited because I’m actually going to be joining these pros to dance in select cities, so I hope you’ll come and see all of us,” she announced.

Hough has appeared in multiple projects for movies and television outside of the main DWTS show. Among them are her appearances in the 2011 Footloose movie remake, 2012’s Rock of Ages, and 2020’s The Disney Family Singalong.

Aside from DWTS Season 32, she last appeared on TV’s Step Into the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough with her brother, Derek Hough, in 2022.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA for ABC and Disney+.