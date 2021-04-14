Julia responds to backlash about her stance on plastic surgery after 90 Day Fiance Tell All

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina has addressed the backlash she received after she shared her controversial stance on plastic surgery during the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance Tell All for Season 8 is proving to be just as dramatic as the entire season itself. The Season 8 couples have faced hard hitting questions from Tell All host Shaun Robinson, and as it usually goes, many couples found themselves at odds with one another as well as their fellow castmates.

One particularly touchy subject during the Tell All was the topic of cosmetic surgery. While many of the 90 Day Fiance women felt that there was nothing wrong with altering your body if that’s what someone desired, Julia Trubkina let it be known that she wasn’t in agreeance.

Well after the airing of the Tell All, Julia addressed some of the criticism she’s received.

Julia doesn’t believe plastic surgery is necessary

During the Tell All, Rebecca Parrott shared the work she’s had done on her body in recent months. Yara Zaya and Natalie Mordovtseva admitted that they agreed with plastic surgery.

Both women acknowledged that a woman should be able to do with her body as she pleases. But when Julia called the concept “crazy,” Yara couldn’t sit back and take it.

She explained, “It’s about accepting [yourself], or not accepting. Somebody can accept [themselves], somebody [else] cannot.”

“She [Rebecca Parrott] like[s] herself better. And there is nothing wrong [with] that,” she continued.

Julia then attempted to clarify her stance by saying that she just didn’t understand why anyone would do that.

“It [was] sound[ing] like judgment,” Yara snapped back.

Julia addresses backlash over her views on plastic surgery

After her disagreement with Yara over her stance on plastic surgery, 90 Day Fiance fans took to social media with their own opinions on the situation.

Some found Julia’s outspoken nature to be humorous and enjoyed watching her faces and quips at the other couples.

However, others quickly noticed that the dynamic between Yara and Julia seemed a little tense. And while it made for good drama, there was a tendency to choose sides in the debate.

Julia: it’s my opinion



Yara: Your opinion is judgmental



All of Twitter just became Team Yara! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/LPPPzkpyTM — Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot (@oucrimsongirl) April 12, 2021

Coming to her own defense, Julia took to her Instagram stories and doubled down on her opinion — and brought her mom into the mix as an example.

“Many write you will give birth and then you will know, you are still young,” the caption began explaining how fans were trying to tell her that since she was still young and had no children, there’s no way she could form a full opinion on the subject.

She continued, “Here is my mother, she is 55 years old and she was pregnant 3 times. does not do makeup, never did botox. so let’s close this topic and everyone will remain with their opinion [winking face and heart emojis].”

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

I guess both Yara and Julia will have to agree to disagree.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.