Joy-Anna Duggar takes a hair risk, calls it ‘stupid decision’

Joy-Anna Duggar is still one of the more cautious Duggar siblings.

She hasn’t gotten too far away from the strict rules and regulations she grew up following.

However, the Counting On star decided to take a risk with her hair. She has gotten highlights before, and she did do a hair makeover when she cut several inches off her once-long hair.

This time, though, Joy used boxed hair dye to freshen things up a bit.

It wasn’t want she wanted or expected, leading to feelings of regret.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She may not be happy with how it turned out, but things could have gone much worse.

Joy-Anna Duggar calls hair makeover ‘stupid decision’

We wouldn’t call Joy-Anna Duggar a risk taker, but she wanted to see what it would be like to make a split decision to dye her hair.

While it may be par for the course for many secular women, it wasn’t for the Duggars growing up.

Joy decided to get box dye and have her friend help her apply it. She documented the process from start to finish, including the reveal that had her nearly in tears.

She captioned the dyeing process, “‘you only live once’ & ‘girls just want to have fun’ was behind this decision & then I quickly realized this was a stupid decision 😭🤣 LOL”

The darker color suits her, but her reaction made it seem like she went from a dishwater blonde to black. It was a change, but it wasn’t as drastic as her change, and she wasn’t happy about it.

Austin Forsyth’s reaction to the Counting On star’s hair makeover wasn’t shared. Joy shared his response to her haircut, which was less than supportive.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth appear on the Unplanned Podcast

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth became the third Duggar couple to appear on the Unplanned Podcast.

They opened up about their lives and what it was like to be widely known and even praised Michelle Duggar.

Austin talked about the crazy things that happen to them because of Joy’s fame, including random people showing up at their home and unpaid pizza deliveries.

Joy became emotional talking about the courting rule she broke following a near-fatal accident Austin was in. She hung on to his arm, and her brother (presumably Jedidiah Duggar), who was chaperoning, told their dad about it.

Appearing on the podcast was a bold move for the couple, who typically remain in the background of Joy’s siblings’ activities.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.