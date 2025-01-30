Joy-Anna Duggar strategically shares ‘life lately’

Joy-Anna Duggar must have taken a page from Jinger Duggar’s book on social media strategy and engagement.

The Counting On star stepped back from vlogging her weeks and working on her YouTube channel but still shares on Instagram to keep her followers updated.

Her recent life update included several photos of her three kids playing outside and with each other. Another shot showed the sunset, highlighting the coming daylight increase.

However, it was the first photo that had us doing a double-take.

Joy and Austin Forsyth smiled for an in-bed selfie, raising eyebrows.

If it were used to draw attention to her page and get more eyes on it, that would have been the perfect strategy, with that photo being the first in a carousel.

Joy-Anna Duggar called out for ‘Nike’ moment

The in-bed selfie was a moment for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

Almost as quickly as she added the post to her Instagram, a Reddit thread popped up. The comments didn’t stray away from calling her out, especially as Austin’s bare shoulders were visible for all to see.

One Redditor wrote, “He’s defrauding me with his uncovered shoulder! Nike!”

Someone else thought Joy was “Famy” (Amy Duggar King), while another suggested Austin use sunscreen due to his extremely pale skin.

Another reminded everyone of the photoshoot the Counting On couple did, writing, “I mean, they did take a whole a** photoshoot with them rolling around on the bed as the kids looked on confusedly.”

Pic credit: u/ThePickleHawk/Reddit

Is Joy-Anna Duggar following in Jinger Duggar’s footsteps?

Joy-Anna Duggar has been open about reading Jinger Duggar’s book about disentangling her faith and the words in the Bible from Bill Gothard’s teachings. She said it rocked her world and addressed the feelings it brought up.

The Counting On star is incredibly close to Jinger Duggar, and Austin Forsyth and Jeremy Vuolo get along well. They spend quite a bit of time together despite living so far apart.

Over the holidays, Jinger and Jeremy stayed with Joy and Austin when they came in to celebrate Jinger’s birthday at Top Golf. The couples shared some moments from their time together.

Joy and Austin typically visit Jinger and Jeremy in California in January. They have vlogged their experiences and even teased considering moving to the West Coast, but they won’t do it.

It will be interesting to see how much Joy switches up her life, especially now that she’s wearing pants and jeans.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.