Joy-Anna Duggar slammed for sharing ‘intimate’ moment

Joy-Anna Duggar may be straying away from her wholesome comment.

When she and Austin Forsyth had some photos and video shot during their hiatus in December, the couple embraced everything their daily lives brought.

They are more outwardly affectionate than other Duggar sibling couples, but that’s not the problem for some followers.

In her Valentine’s Day post gushing over Austin, Joy-Anna shared a shot from the photos they had done before the holidays.

The Counting On stars were lying on their bed, sharing a kiss. Evelyn was at the foot of the bed, just inches away from her parents.

However, some followers weren’t impressed with such an “intimate” photo being made public.

Joy-Anna Duggar gets criticism for kissing Austin Forsyth

Over the last several months, Joy-Anna Duggar has opened up about her life through her vlog.

She talked about their photoshoot earlier this year and updated the opening for her vlog with some of the clips and photos taken during that time.

Joy-Anna chose one of those images in her Valentine’s Day post, gushing over Austin Forsyth.

One follower wrote, “For me, seeing you and your husband in bed kissing is too much. That is your private life. Laying down and kissing is way more intimate than standing up. I will be happy when you change to a new opening or leave this out.”

Another said, “The first picture needs to be kept between the two of them. I have not been watching these two since they posted the video of them in their bedroom dancing. Personal intimacy needs to be between the two of them only. This just popped up and once again, I do not watch them any more. So sad.”

Counting On fans weigh in. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar remains close with her siblings

During a recent vlog, Joy-Anna Duggar spent time with her siblings and mom, Michelle Duggar.

She showed off her nearly-grown-up sisters. Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie Duggar were all present for the update, and they brought a special little lamb with them.

The Counting On star isn’t much of a rebel and is still allowed to be around her siblings, so she unlikely believed the photo was too much to share publicly.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth were fully clothed and had their little girl in the room. The various takes on what she shares are interesting, especially because she likely wouldn’t want to rock the boat with her parents.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.