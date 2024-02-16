Here’s how the Duggar siblings celebrated Valentine’s Day

For some, Valentine’s Day may be a Hallmark holiday, but for the Duggar siblings, it was meant to be celebrated.

With many of the 19 siblings married with their own families, they took the time to share what they did for the day of love, including gushing about their love.

As Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar continue to marry off their children, many are reaching adulthood.

Only three children remain under 18: Jennifer, Jordan-Grace, and Josie Duggar are teenagers.

Several of the Duggar daughters shared their celebrations with their husbands, and some of the daughters-in-law gushed over their spouses.

Here’s what the Duggar siblings did for Valentine’s Day.

Joy-Anna Duggar gushes over Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar is one of the siblings who continues to share her life through social media.

There are weekly vlogs, updates on her children, and sweet moments captured in photoshoots.

She shared a sweet post about Austin Forsyth, writing, “darlin, I love that I know you like no one does 🎶🌹😘.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have continued to gush over one another since CFounting On was canceled.

They attempt to keep followers updated on their lives with a more guarded approach. Their children, Felicity and Evangeline, are no longer shown on social media. Jinger protects their privacy with only photos from behind or by covering their faces with emojis.

Jeremy took the lead with his Valentine’s Day post, writing, “my valentine @jingervuolo.”

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

It’s been a whirlwind year for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard as they navigate their amplified fame after she dropped her bombshell book, Counting The Cost.

Jill took to Instagram to shout out her husband and their “boy tribe.”

She wrote, “❤️ So very thankful for my forever valentine @derickdillard and our little boy tribe. 💙💙💙.”

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are one of the couples who only post sparingly – just enough to have followers coming back for more.

Abbie is the one who runs the account despite it being under a joint name. She shared a sweet post for her husband and chose photos highlighting their fun love.

She wrote, “I am not me without YOU! Happy Valentine’s Day my love! 💌.”

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

Hannah Wissmann is known for gushing all about Jeremiah Duggar.

The couple wasn’t part of Counting On, but their wedding and subsequent building of their family have kept followers interested.

She is pregnant with their second child, and Jeremiah surprised Hannah with a special Valentine’s Day treat.

He took out the helicopter, and the duo enjoyed time together.

Hannah wrote, “You plan the best surprises and I absolutely love doing life with you!! Happy Valentines Day, my Jer! Thank you for making today so special. ❤️ #myvalentine#iloveyoumost#thebestdays **Just pretend I posted this yesterday! 🙈.”

There were no updates from Jessa Duggar, Claire Spivey, or Katelyn Nakatsu on Valentine’s Day. Anna Duggar disappeared from social media after Josh Duggar went to serve his prison sentence, so we didn’t expect anything from her either.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.