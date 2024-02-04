Joy-Anna Duggar slammed for Evelyn sleeping on kitchen table: ‘Not smart’

Joy-Anna Duggar has been criticized frequently for her parenting.

She has often shared photos or clips followers deem unsafe (like the gun easily accessible to her children), and recently, it happened again.

The Counting On star uploaded her weekly vlog, and while she was winding things down, Evelyn was in the background, seemingly napping on the kitchen table.

It wasn’t a part of what Joy-Anna was focused on, but it caught the attention of critics and followers who couldn’t wait to weigh in on the situation and the danger of letting a toddler nap on a kitchen table.

Evelyn was there with a pillow and blanket, which also sparked a conversation about blanket training. She sat there complacent on the table, not even tempted to move.

While toddlers can have a mind of their own (they don’t call them threenagers for nothing), this was a little odd.

Joy-Anna Duggar dubbed ‘not smart’ after Evelyn is seen on kitchen table

After Joy-Anna shared her vlog, Reddit lit up with comments about the situation on the table.

One said, “maybe its a joy version of blanket training she wouldnt have to waste precious food stamps on glue sticks …. she has just upgraded the technique to next level…..good job joy … and yes Im being sarcastic in a snark sort of way :D”

Someone else agreed, revealing the thought crossed their mind too. With Evelyn not moving and just sitting on the blanket with a pillow, it seems she wasn’t eager to move, perhaps in fear of punishment.

Another Redditor said, “Well, we all know that the poor child has been “trained” not to leave the blanket. She’ll be fine.”

There was also speculation that Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, do these things in their photos and videos for more traffic, but someone rebutted, saying she was “not smart.”

Joy-Anna Duggar wants a separate identity

Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar opened up about wanting a separate identity from the one as part of the Duggar family.

She talked about followers learning more about who she is as a person and not just going off knowing she is one of the Duggar siblings.

However, given the things she’s incorporated into her life that were handed down from her parents, like blanket training, that may be hard for her to do.

Joy-Anna has tried to rebrand herself, but many of her following came from appearing on Counting On and sharing her life on-screen. She and Austin began courting on the TLC show, and everything from there was documented until the show was canceled following another Josh Duggar scandal.

Evelyn may not have been napping on the kitchen table, but with the pillow and blanket, it isn’t an off-the-wall conclusion.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.