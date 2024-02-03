Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spend date night with John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett

Joy-Anna Duggar returned with her weekly vlog.

She and Austin Forsyth have been taking dance classes, which he gifted her for her birthday. The couple enjoyed it so much that he bought a bigger package, which has been their go-to date night for weeks.

The Counting On star took viewers along for the ride during a recent date night, and she and Austin showed off their dance moves.

After dance class, the couple went to have a steak dinner and returned home. Joy-Anna shared some of their home life as they did chores and made hamburgers.

They are eating only meat and vegetables to work toward getting into a healthier lifestyle, which Joy-Anna mentioned in a previous video.

And, of course, Gunnar stole the show at the end when he copied his mom saying, “bye bye!”

Joy-Anna Duggar catches John and Abbie dancing too

While sharing some of her dancing with Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar also caught John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett dancing alongside them in a short clip.

The couples are close, and Joy-Anna has talked about her relationship with Abbie several times. Despite their age gap, the siblings and their spouses hang out quite often in various settings.

Joy-Anna didn’t acknowledge John or Abbie being there with her and Austin, and she was cautious about her words when she talked about where they danced or which nights of the week they attended the classes.

Joy-Anna Duggar acknowledges the difficult season of life

Joy-Anna Duggar most recently did a Q&A session on her vlog, revealing what she was struggling with and how she manages everything in her day-to-day life.

Her children are five and under, and things are often busy and chaotic. The Counting On star found comfort in others’ comments about being in the same season of life and feeling overwhelmed on days.

Keeping up with her vlog has helped followers get to know Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth away from what was shown on television. The reality TV star wants people to know her and not just associate her with her family. She even admitted that the negative comments sometimes affect her, and she is working to be known on her own and not just lumped into the family.

It’s been slow for her, but she has consistently uploaded and shared her life with followers. Joy-Anna seems to be on the right path for the goals she set.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.