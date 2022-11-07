Joy-Anna Duggar shows off baby bump in photoshoot with Evelyn

Joy-Anna Duggar did a photo shoot with her daughter. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar is sporting a baby bump!

The former Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced they’re expecting their third child in 2023.

This is Joy-Anna’s fourth pregnancy, as her second pregnancy ended in devastation when she learned the baby she was carrying no longer had a heartbeat during her 20-week ultrasound. The couple named their first-born daughter Annabell Elise, and she is buried on Austin’s parents’ property.

Joy-Anna shared a few photos from her little photo shoot with her daughter, Evelyn Forsyth.

The mom and daughter wore matching dresses, making the moment even more special.

In the opening photo, Evelyn was kissing Joy-Anna’s little bump.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Evelyn Mae twin in matching dresses

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared some sweet photos of her and her daughter, Evelyn Mae.

The mom and daughter photoshoot was complete with matching dresses that oozed cuteness.

Joy-Anna captioned the post, “hello little baby bump ✨💛.”

Based on Joy-Anna saying she was eight weeks pregnant on October 11, she is roughly 12 weeks in these photos. That puts her due date around May 23 or somewhere around there.

Two of her sisters showed up to cheer her on in the comment section, and cousin Amy Duggar King also sent love.

Jinger and Jill Duggar gushed over their little sister, and Amy mentioned how that place was amazing for photos.

Joy-Anna Duggar films her family’s reaction to her pregnancy announcement

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth found they were expecting again while in Alaska. They filmed themselves finding out for the first time.

They told Austin’s parents first because they had to pick up Gideon and Evelyn from them upon their arrival back to Arkansas from Alaska.

Jinger was the first one Joy-Anna told; from there, it was her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, Jason Duggar, James Duggar, Justin Duggar, and Claire Spivey, who is Justin’s wife, and Jill Duggar.

She then told Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar in person when she visited their little one, Charlie. Then, Joy-Anna met the rest of her sisters and sisters-in-law while at lunch with all of them and her mom, Michelle Duggar.

The next couple of months will fly by for Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth as they gear up for another little one and become a family of five instead of four.

2023 will be busy for Joy and Austin, and they are excited about their family growing.