Joy-Anna Duggar shares Gideon’s ‘First Day of School’ moments

Joy-Anna Duggar showed off Gideon’s first day of school. Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some exciting news with her followers.

Gideon Forsyth celebrated his first day of school with a mini photoshoot.

There has been speculation about whether Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth would homeschool or send their kids to public school, as her older sisters chose a different option.

While he isn’t ready for kindergarten, it seems he is doing preschool at the four-year-old level.

The big news comes just one day after Joy-Anna and Austin returned home to their kids from their big Alaskan adventure.

A new week signaled a new step in life for the family.

Gideon Forsyth celebrates ‘First Day of School’

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar was quick to share some adorable photos of Gideon Forsyth for his “First Day of School.”

He is only attending preschool, but kindergarten will be waiting for him next fall.

The Counting On star wrote, “First Day of School for Gideon! K4!!🍎📚 We are doing school from home and it wasn’t as smooth as I had hoped, but we made it through the morning and he did great! So excited to see him learn and grow this year!!”

Grinning from ear to ear, Gideon was adorable. The comment section was filled with praises for the little boy, and some family and friends dropped by to show their love.

Jill Duggar called her nephew “so adorable,” while Lawson Bates agreed and called him “adorable.”

Hilary Spivey showed up too. She marveled about “missing that face” and said how he was “growing up.” She is Justin Duggar’s mother-in-law and remains close to the Duggar family.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spend time in Alaska

It’s been a busy month for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

The Counting On couple spent roughly a week in Alaska, camping and hiking through the beautiful state.

Joy-Anna shared some photos while they were away, including a bare-faced selfie from inside a tent.

Both Joy-Anna and Austin are adventurous, enjoying the outdoors together on several occasions.

From hikes to camping, they are all in when it comes to spending time in nature. Gideon also enjoys the outdoors and recently accompanied his parents on a hike.

Without filming Counting On, the family of four has more time to plan vacations and hit up local spots to enjoy being in nature. Joy-Anna Duggar wanted to spend more time away from social media and with her family this year, and she is doing an excellent job of keeping her goals.