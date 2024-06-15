Joy-Anna Duggar reveals scary choking incident

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth experienced a scary situation with their youngest child while camping.

The former Counting On star detailed what happened with Gunner while they spent time at Austin’s parents’ property.

They were helping with summer camp and spending time away from the real world, but one night could have changed everything.

Joy-Anna had some slight hesitation about sharing the story. She often receives harsh comments about her parenting, but the mom of three decided to share anyway.

She chose to film while waiting at the hospital, breaking up the video to keep viewers watching to find out what happened with Gunner and why she and Austin were in the hospital in the first place.

Her story could be a cautionary tale for followers who have young children.

What happened to Gunner?

Long story short, Gunner choked on a piece of ham.

Joy-Anna Duggar explained that she had given her youngest a piece of ham to eat, and he bit more than he could handle. It led to him choking, and in the moment, she was panicked.

Austin Forsyth took over, and from there, things were up and down for the little one.

The couple took him to the hospital after Austin’s dad showed up to get Gideon and keep him while they headed off with Gunner and Evelyn in tow.

Gunner was having trouble breathing and was coughing a lot. He was lethargic and did not respond to them calling his name. Joy-Anna was timing his breaths and revealed he stopped breathing on the way to the hospital twice.

However, something changed, and it seemed whatever was in his throat cleared, and he was on the upswing. Gunner was looked at and cleared to go home with instructions about what to do if anything else happened.

Joy-Anna visibly shook as she told the story and discussed what could have happened to her youngest child.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares a smiley Gunner

After she released her latest vlog, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a few snaps of a smiling and happy Gunner on Instagram.

He is arguably one of the happiest Duggar grandchildren and has been since he was born last year.

She used emojis to share and let the photos speak for themselves.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are raising outdoorsy kids. They spend much of their time at camp, swimming in lakes, and playing outside.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.