Joy-Anna Duggar celebrates big milestone for Gunner

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been busy this year.

Their whirlwind life seemed to have flashed before their eyes as their youngest child, Gunner, celebrated his first birthday.

The Counting On star drops a weekly vlog, which may have contributed to the feeling that the first year of Gunner’s life flew by.

It seemed Joy-Anna celebrated at home with Gunner and his big siblings, Gideon and Evelyn. The high chair and set-up are similar to those used for other Duggar grandchildren.

Joy-Anna got some fun shots, especially with the smash cake.

Gunner is ready to stir up some trouble as he moves into toddlerhood!

For Gunner Forsyth’s first birthday, Joy-Anna Duggar provided a carrot cake smash cake for him to enjoy in his highchair.

The smash cake has become synonymous with first birthdays, and her photos highlighted the toddler’s happiness.

Joy-Anna captioned her share, He is the big O N E! We sure do love you, Gunner James Forsyth!🧡”

In a full circle moment, Joy-Anna announced her pregnancy in a vlog that captured her time with Austin on a trip with friends.

She filmed the moment they found out they were expecting, and while it wasn’t shared immediately, viewers could see everything from the beginning.

Gunner’s cousin, Nora Duggar, will also be celebrating her birthday soon. Joy-Anna and Katelyn Nakatsu were due just a day apart, but Gunner came early, and Nora was born one week later.

Joy-Anna Duggar admitted to a tough year

During a recent vlog, Joy-Anna Duggar admitted that she was struggling after welcoming Gunner.

She couldn’t bounce back as she had done with Gideon and Evelyn, which only added to the pressure she put on herself.

Joy-Anna has been doing better about working out and taking time for herself, which has helped boost her confidence.

The Counting On star has shared more of her life than most of her siblings. She respects their privacy for the most part, only occasionally sharing them in a vlog. Joy-Anna also made it very clear she would not speak about her siblings because it is their place to share.

There’s been speculation that the Duggars are attempting to stage a comeback. Joy-Anna has led the way with YouTube, and with Jana Duggar back on Instagram, something is happening in the family.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.