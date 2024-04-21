Counting On’s Joy-Anna Duggar reveals personal battle

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are a few of the more active couples in the Duggar family.

They spend plenty of time outdoors and experiencing camping adventures with their three children.

The Counting On couple recently spent the day on the river with Gideon, while Evelyn and Gunner stayed home with Aunt Johannah Duggar.

In her weekly vlog, Joy-Anna shared all of the family’s fun but also revealed some personal struggles she was dealing with.

Most of the time, the video footage focuses on the fun parts of their lives. Joy-Anna wanted to be open with her followers so that others experiencing similar things know they aren’t alone.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With so much happening in their day-to-day lives, getting lost in the shuffle is possible.

Joy-Anna Duggar gets honest

Over the last year, Joy-Anna Duggar has talked about her struggle to lose the baby weight after welcoming her third child, Gunner Forsyth.

She mentioned the bounce back was more challenging this time than when she welcomed her two other children, Gideon and Evelyn.

However, that isn’t the only postpartum battle she’s been dealing with.

In her vlog, Joy-Anna revealed that her doctor believes she has postpartum depression. There weren’t too many details shared, but she did ask for prayers for herself.

The segment was very short, and it was clear that the Counting On star wasn’t comfortable with the conversation. She wanted to be open with her followers about the struggle of daily life and not having everything be sunshine and smiles.

Gunner was born nearly a year ago, so this conversation took a long time.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth head camping

Since Joy-Anna Duggar’s vlog is usually a week behind (sometimes more), the couple has already embarked on their first camping trip of the year.

She and Austin Forsyth were headed out just a few days after she filmed. While she didn’t elaborate on whether it was a solo camping trip with her family or if other family members are tagging along, it will likely be the topic of the next vlog.

Joy-Anna and Austin are close to John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, and the couples often spend time together. It’s possible they could be camping together, and it may even turn into a Duggar family campout. However, none of the siblings have shared anything about it.

It’s also possible Austin’s family members could be camping with the couple. Joy-Anna is close to his sisters; they often hang out and do things together. They were part of the river adventure chronicled in the new vlog.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.